Steam Deck priorities go beyond performance and graphics – battery was another key point

Valve says its device, which starts shipping to gamers today, lasts 2-8 hours of gameplay.

After several months of waiting, we can now say that Steam Deck is a reality. The first users to buy it are already receiving this console with fishbowl soul, and Gabe Newell compares the relevance of this moment to the world of video games as the iPhone was to the world of smartphones. And it is that, although the device has captured the interest of the public for its proposal, it should be noted that the Valve team also has focused his attention on the battery.

Basically, we put as much battery as we could in a device this sizeGreg CoomerThis is how some Steam Deck designers explain it at PC Gamer. As players we can play a game for many hours in a row, it seems that Valve has wanted cover this aspect through your device: “Basically, we put as much battery as we could in a device this size, considering everything else that had to go into it,” says Greg Coomer. “So, you know, obviously, we wanted as much battery as we could fit.”

Following this line, from PC Gamer they wondered if the idea of ​​offering a longer battery life had been raised depending on the version of Steam Deck purchased. In this sense, the designers assure that “Really We don’t talk much about a variation of the battery between Steam Deck versions, when we were considering things that might differ between those models.”

Of course, battery life is a very important aspect for all those gamers who enjoy long gaming sessions. According to the first impressions of some professionals, Steam Deck has more battery than its direct competitors, although it seems that Gabe Newell already has his sights set on the future: a supposed Steam Deck 2 with new features. Be that as it may, Valve’s fishbowl console is here, and at 3DJuegos we have been able to test it with Very good resultsas we told you in our analysis.

