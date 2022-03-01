Steam Deck review, is it worth it? We put Valve’s handheld console to the test (Linux)

February 28, 202225 commentsrecent

The 3DJuegos newsroom already has Steam Deck and in this video we talk about our first sensations with the portable PC Gaming from Valve, fathers of the Half Life saga and also responsible for Steam, the largest digital store for PC video games.

What does this “portable console” offer? Is it worth betting on this device that gives access to the Steam catalog? This first contact has left us very satisfied with the hardware, but as you will see in the video, the Steam Deck software still has room for improvement to continue expanding its catalog of optimized games, and also open the device to other PC stores. like GOG or the Epic Games Store, which is one of Valve’s own goals.

With three Steam Deck models to buy with differences in finishes and available storage space, we’ve tested recent games like God of War, Elden Ring, or Death Stranding to see how well the machine performs; but we have also played other more PC-style titles such as graphic adventures or strategy games to check how their controls work.