Steam Deck shows its case and packaging box a couple of months away for its commercial launch

This December was the date marked by Valve to ship the first batch of Steam Deck to your buyers. This was not the case, and the current world market situation forced the US company to delay the commercial distribution of portable hardware at the beginning of 2022. Meanwhile, the parents of Half-Life have wanted to share images of the device packaging and case.

At first glance, users will find a fairly minimalist cardboard box without much history, unless you are a fan of the Portal series and discover its winks. “Please, don’t use the shipping box as an umbrella, do not throw it against the ground and do not use it as a magnet “, they warn with sympathy from Valve in a statement. Likewise, inside it is included the usual, an instruction manual, a Steam Deck, the cover, and a fountain adequate power supply to the country of shipment.

On the case, which we can also see in images, there is not much to highlight either, it has a black finish and protects the hardware. It does its job.

Steam Deck update

On the other hand, Valve has shared an update on how everything is going with the hardware, ensuring that they have completed the design validation tests (DV) for the Steam Deck. “The DV is the last prototype before final production, and includes improvements over the EV2 version. There will also be other minor changes in the final product,” they explain in a statement. “That is all for now. We will start shipping this batch of kits to developers very soon“.

A few days ago we also learned that from Valve they are not considering developing exclusive adventures for Steam Deck because they do not see a practical sense.

