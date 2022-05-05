Steam Deck triples its list of verified games in three months, with thousands of compatible titles

Valve’s console-portable computer has a larger user base.

Steam Deck continues to expand its player base. Since the end of February, the console-portable computer of Valve It is gradually reaching the homes of users who reserved it, while the company works on compatibility with the different titles available on Steam.

The official figures already spoke of thousands of games if we take into account both the verified ones and the playable ones, but the list has tripled in less than three months if we look at the data collected by ProtonDB. In February there were about 400 verified games, and at the time of writing the number has risen to 1305 titles.

It has gone from 400 to more than 1300 verifiedThe Steam Deck compatibility system classifies games into three tiers: verifiedwhich indicates that the titles are fully functional with their controls and screen, playablefor those that run correctly but may give some errors or require further configuration, and not compatibleto point out those that are not currently working.

Number of verified and playable games on Steam Deck (Boiling Steam)

If we add the verified ones with the playable ones or, in other words, we take into account all the titles that work on the Steam Deck, the figure rises to 2481 games. Above these lines we leave you a Boiling Steam table that offers a quick look at how the size of the list has evolved over the weeks.

The list will continue to be updated in the coming months, as will the laptop itself with new features. Regarding the amount of Steam Deck that will be for sale during this year, Valve has assured that will increase productionso it is expected that it will be increasingly present in all parts of the world.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Verified Games, Steam and Valve.