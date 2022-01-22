Steam Deck Unveils Over 40 Verified and Compatible Games for Valve’s Console

The list of titles is constantly updated and is publicly accessible.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 21, 2022, 13:40 24 comments

Since your announcement, Steam Deck surprised the players by the fact that in the near future they could count on a valve handheld console where to enjoy the vast library of Steam. However, the machine has missed Christmas due to a delay that will mean that those who can reserve it first will receive it around the second half of February.

Until then, Valve continues to work closely with developers to ensure that the various games they work right in the console. Yes, there are thousands on the platform, but their intention is to make sure that as many as possible perform well.

There are another 39 with small problems and 5 not compatibleWith that goal in mind, a multitude of development kits have been distributed for teams around the world to test their games on the Steam Deck, and from there, tell players which ones work for sure and which ones show problems. The list has been made public this week, leaving us the first titles that have obtained compatibility verification.

At the time of this writing there are a total of 42 games different verified, although the list will continue to be updated once the results of more cases are known. Regarding those that present problems, there are another 39 games that are considered playable (for example, The Witcher 3), which means that there are small drawbacks, while five titles have been marked as not compatible with the platform: Persona 4 Golden, Job Simulator, theBlu, Arizona Sunshine, and Budget Cuts. Below is the list of those that have passed the verification and work fine on the console.

Steam Deck Verified Games

*Games without any problems on the console as of January 21, 2022

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ape Out The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Castle Crashers Celeste Circuit Superstars Cuphead Dark Souls II Dark Souls III Death Stranding Death’s Door Dishonored Eastward Final Fantasy Guacamelee! 2 Gunfire Reborn Hades Hollow Knight Hot Wheels Unleashed Into the Breach Mad Max Manifold Garden Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Witch Portal 2 Psychonauts 2 RAD Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Remnant: From the Ashes Risk of Rain 2 Rogue Legacy 2 Sable Scarlet Nexus Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Super Mega Baseball 3 Tetris Effect: Connected The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth The Messenger Total War: Warhammer II Tunche Twelve Minutes Webbed

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Valve, Steam, Verification, Compatibility and PC.