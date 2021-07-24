Steam Deck will permit updating the SSD laborious power, nevertheless it may not be simple

Remaining week, Valve offered Steam Deck, a Surprising-looking gaming pocket book PC to be launched later this 12 months. Since then, one of the routine questions has been whether or not or no longer your inside SSD garage shall be upgradeable by way of the consumer.

Throughout IGN’s unique hands-on with the Steam Deck, Valve {Hardware} Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat, showed that the SSD isn’t soldered to the motherboard, this means that that it’s technically user-upgradeable.

“We’re the use of an ordinary M.2 NVMe SSD there.”, dijo Aldehayyat. “This is a separate module; we went towards the rage of hanging it without delay at the motherboard. “.

Credit score: Valve

Similarly, this doesn’t imply that updating the SSD is straightforward. “Repairability is one thing we in reality center of attention on and we attempt to make it as repairable as conceivable. However if truth be told, It’s meant for individuals who know what they’re doing and feature enjoy doing it. “.

Those feedback coincide with the brand new messages that experience gave the impression at the Steam Deck {hardware} spec web page: “All fashions use 2230 m.2 soldered modules (no longer meant to get replaced by way of the top consumer).”.

In different phrases, the SSD laborious power may also be upgraded, however it isn’t in an simply out there location just like the PS5’s SSD growth slot. Because of this individuals who aren’t afraid to disarm their unit (and they are going to more than likely void the guaranty down the street) they are going to be capable to improve that SSD to a appropriate 2230 m.2 module, however it isn’t one thing Valve expects (or recommends) maximum customers to do.

Needless to say Steam Deck will hit the marketplace with 3 other fashions: considered one of 64GB for 399 euros (which isn’t SSD), every other of 256GB SSD for 529 euros, and after all considered one of 512GB SSD por 649 euros.