Steam gets tired of its most controversial developer and deletes its game after several transphobic messages

Domina was a successful gladiator title on the platform, but its creator had other plans.

For a few days, the gladiator school management video game known as Domina is no longer available on Steam for purchase. The reason? A developer who, apart from giving Valve a pulse and his multiple warnings, has used the different tools of the store to launch transphobic messagesincluding a harassment campaign against a trans ‘streamer’.

The matter has been followed between the news pages of 3DJuegos PC, and it tells us how Nicholas J. Leonhard Gorissen, the Dolphin Barn Inc. He has not had any qualms about leaving politically critical comments through the patch notes of his video game. Specifically, in March 2022 we learned that he had launched messages against the use of masks in public and closed spaces.

Such a matter earned him a wave of negative reviews on Steam. The developer, far from being daunted by the criticism, was once again the protagonist for his toxic behavior, being expelled from the forum of his own video game in mid-August. By then Valve already made it clear to him that if he continued in this attitude, all relationship with Steam would cease. Leonhard Gorissen’s response? Charge against Gabe Newell and continue with his hateful writings against the trans community.

Kotaku explains that the developer is continuing his transphobic tirade on other platforms where he is allowed to post such offenses, but luckily Steam users will no longer have to encounter malicious messages in software updates. Domina was released in 2017 to very positive reviews.

