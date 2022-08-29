Steam has a problem with scammers and indie devs cleverly expose them

As users, we are often a little out of the way in which some aspects of Steam work. Yes, reviews and mentors are something we use every day, but within that world things can be cooked that, without the point of view of a developer, would not reach us. Today is one of those days, and it’s time to talk about Steam Mentors and how some undesirables they take advantage of that platform function.

All this comes to us thanks to the comments of the BROK developers, the investiGator, a charismatic indie who has been involved in a scam plot. As explained in a twitter threadthe game is seeing many negative commentsbut not in their reviews, but by mentors.

This bizarre situation has a cause that is as logical as it is unexpected: many mentor profiles ask for game keys to “make reviews”, but then they don’t keep their promise. What do they do with those titles? Sell ​​them on resale websites, taking advantage of the studies to make a profit. From COWCAT Games they are aware of this, and that is why they decided to make a master move: send keys to the prologue of the game and wait to see which critics returned to ask for explanations and who could not. for reselling the keys.

The revenge of these scammers has been to leave negative comments on their profiles, but not in the reviews of the games because, since they do not have them activated in their profiles, they cannot do so. From COWCAT Games they warn that this is a very common practice, pointing out several profiles in which only they have negative reviews, since they are the only studio that has not been fooled by these false mentors.

In the end, the only solution is for Valve to do something about it. Being able to post reviews on any title, regardless of whether you own it or not, mentors are free to post fake reviews, and because of this, they have managed to take advantage of developers who want more exposure on a very competitive market. It’s a real shame that all the cool and potential systems are ruined by unscrupulous people.