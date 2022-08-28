Steam is renewing the design of its mobile application, and you can already see how it is looking

It is currently in beta phase to which you can sign up.

Steam has become the platform par excellence for PC users for many years now. However, its mobile application is far from being what it is on PC. Now it looks like that will change in the near future because Valve intends to change your interface.

You can sign up for the beta to test the new Steam Mobile app for yourselfSteam has indicated in a blog post that the new mobile application is in beta, which you can sign up to test it. This has been announced by Valve: “We have rebuilt the app with a new structure and modernized its design. You’ll still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades.” In the tweet below there are some catches of what we can expect from the new Steam Mobile.

As new features Valve details the following: “The app now offers QR code login, smarter notifications, a improved library and multi-account support.” If you can’t try the beta, keep in mind that you’ll still be able to join the conversation since Steam asks for opinions of the users.

It will help us to find problems that need to be solvedValveFor what purpose does Valve do this? Steam makes it clear: “This will help us test our theories and find out what users like and don’t like. It will also help us to find problems that need to be fixed. This is especially important considering that the application can be used on a wide variety of phones and devices, “says the platform led by Gabe Newell.

Usually Steam is making changes and making improvements. One of the latest is that the Nintendo Switch Joy Cons now have official compatibility. In addition, the way in which games were promoted on the platform was also changed. This has been done removing awards and logos in the images of the games.

