Steam launches its winter sales with thousands of PC games on sale: we recommend these great games

The Valve platform has kicked off one of the most anticipated events by users.

Christmas is just around the corner, and various companies have been giving us a cheer with discounts on various platforms. This morning we saw the first discounts in the PS Store, but now it is the turn of Steam that, as every year, presents its Winter Sales with deals on thousands of PC games. So, as always, relax and discover some jewels that can be included in your library with very low prices.

To give you an idea, Steam offers great games with up to 75% discount, so we have a good reason to browse their catalog and see the different bargains that the platform hides. In this sense, we find offers both in iconic games and in titles that they have come out this same year, so do not hesitate to dive into this ocean of reduced prices.

As always, from 3DJuegos we make this task a bit easier for you with a selection of the most attractive offers. So, without further ado, these are our recommendations for the Steam Investment Sale.

Darkest Dungeon for 3.44 euros (before 22.99 euros). We recently got the second installment in the franchise, so you may have heard a lot about it, a great little must-have turn-based strategy RPG at a bargain price.

Deathloop for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). It is not a very low price yet, but the great quality behind this Arkane production deserves that you give it a try. If you do, a first-person shooter set in a time loop awaits you.

Elite Dangerous for 4.99 euros (before 24.99 euros). If you are looking for a high-level space simulation experience, here is one of the best video games of the style. Also, if you have virtual reality, you will enjoy piloting the Elite Dangerous ships.

Horizon: Zero Dawn for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Not long ago enjoying a great PlayStation exclusive on PC was nothing short of a chimera, so enjoying Aloy’s adventures at half price is an offer that you should not miss.

Middle-earth: Shadows of War for 5.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). We travel to the Tolkien universe to enjoy this open-world action video game where we face the power of the Dark Lord and learn about his ambitious Nemesis system.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 14.79 euros (before 39.99 euros). With the TV putting ads with the new Star Wars series for Disney + it is difficult to resist not enjoying some of its adventures. If so, here’s a great story at a reduced price.

The Witcher 3 GOTY for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). It is a regular on our recommendation lists, but more than five years after its launch, it continues to be one of the best RPGs on the market. This pack includes all its expansions.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). One of the big launches of 2021. If you were tempted to buy Guardians of the Galaxy, this offer is for you. A great action adventure starring the craziest Marvel heroes.

It Takes Two for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The game of the year for the editors of 3DJuegos, new from the author of A Way Out is a formidable and surprising cooperative action-adventure game that always finds a way to surprise. An essential.

Half Life Alyx for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Extraordinary action video game that is also the best example of the potential of virtual reality. Valve signed a memorable job with this shooter, which will also impress you with its great setting.

Scarlet Nexus for 32.49 euros (before 49.99 euros). Action and role go hand in hand in this anime-style adventure that stands out for its plot background of its world and brilliant combat system.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 8.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). It is not the most complete version of this fantastic 4X strategy game, but it is an irresistible price for one of the best games of its kind.

