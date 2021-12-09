Steam launches offers for the Game Awards 2021 and these 10 discounted games may interest you

The Valve store features some of the nominated releases with various discounts.

Tonight, starting at 01:00 (Spanish time), the 2021 The Game Awards will take place. An event that you can follow live from the 3DJuegos pages, but which also motivates the launch of Parallel initiatives such as a demo festival on Xbox or a sales campaign on Steam.

The promotion of the store of the parents of Half-Life is, how could it be otherwise, starring video games nominated this year, allowing to find with minor or major discounts Titles like Deathloop, It Takes Two, Inscryption, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil 8: Village, etc. Likewise, there are also sections dedicated to award-winning titles in previous editions.

As usual in 3DJuegos, when it comes to a sales campaign we like to keep several discounted video games that we believe are a good purchase.

Celeste for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). This is about awards, something that Celeste knows very well, who was nominated in 2018 and was distinguished as the GOTY indie of his year. Now it can be yours at a real bargain price.

Control: Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). One of the surprises in the main awards for the best releases of 2019. The latest from Remedy left a good taste in the mouth, and at this price you should give it a try.

Deathloop for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). The new thing from ARkane was launched not many weeks ago, offering an adventure that was quite popular in 3DJuegos and that you were surely waiting to try once its price dropped.

Death Stranding for 17.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Hideo Kojima is usually one of the stars of these events led by Geoff Keighley, and in these offers he is also represented with a 70% discount on his latest work.

F1 2021 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). Half price and just in time for the competitive season finale looming in Abu Dhabi between Hamilton and Verstappen this weekend with an outcome you may want to change.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). It was liked a lot in 2016, but this year it also releases a graphic update. As if that were not enough, in 2019 he was the protagonist of the TGA with the presentation of his continuation.

Injustice 2 for 7.49 euros (before 49.99 euros). While waiting for a third installment, this NetherRealm Studios title made a place among the best releases of 2017 offering a fighting video game with great characters like Superman.

It Takes Two for 24.79 euros (39.99 euros). It may not yet have an aggressive discount, but the best video game of the year for the writing of 3DJuegos well deserves to be on this list, an essential adventure at any price.

Mortal Kombat 11 for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). One of the most successful fighting video games of all time that continues to want to improve its brand. At an 80% discount you may find it difficult to resist helping in this record.

Resident Evil 8: Village for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). We close with one of the great productions of the year at half price. RE 8 is a candidate tonight, and if you want to know their motives, you may have to venture into their world.

More about: Steam, The Game Awards 2021 and Deals.