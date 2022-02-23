Steam Next Fest kicks off with hundreds of free PC game demos, and these are the 12 we recommend

A whole week to download and try loads of PC games.

Do you feel like discovering your next most anticipated game? Are you looking forward to a specific project and nothing would motivate you more than play a few games with it before its release? A new Steam Next Fest It arrives to satisfy the craving for new games, and it comes loaded with very promising titles that should be closely watched.

From today and until next February 28 at 7:00 p.m., you will be able to download hundreds of PC game demos with the most disparate proposals: from horror games like Daymare 1994, to action and role-playing adventures like The Last Oricru, through retro-style shooter proposals like Turbo Overkill or the promising and beautiful Little Orpheus developed by the authors of Dear Esther.

There are so many options to choose from, that in 3DJuegos we have prepared a small initial list with some of the most interesting games that you can find in the new Steam Fest, although obviously we encourage you to recommend the titles that most appeal to you. attention.

Camping Builder on Steam: simulation video games continue to find incredible themes to adapt to video games, this time we are proposed to make a camping site in the doldrums the ideal tourist destination on an island full of secrets. Sounds good, looks better and luckily we have a demo to prove it.

Builders of Egypt on Steam: like the mythical Pharaoh, this title proposes players to build a city in the Nile Valley with all that this implies, dealing with the economic management of the city and being able to build even a pyramid among other buildings that still amaze the world today.

CROWZ on Steam: a new shooter to keep track of could not be missing from the selection. This time we are talking about CROWZ, a multiplayer FPS where you can participate as mercenaries in missions hired by the most powerful nations in the world that are looking to control a very valuable resource. If you want to know more, download its demo.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle on Steam – A mix of fierce and deadly enemies, frenetic action mechanics, environmental puzzles and a chilling OST await those who dare to enter Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prequel to Daymare: 1998, a survival-horror ideal for fans of Resident Evil that releases demo.

IXION on Steam: Searching for a new home for humanity may be an already common premise, but with IXION it seems that we will find a new twist on the theme, proposing a mixture of city building, survival and exploration in an exciting space-opera in a space station. Demos available!

Little Orpheus on Steam: After its exclusive run on Apple Arcade, this science fiction adventure proposes us to explore a strange and beautiful world full of fearsome creatures such as giant worms or even dinosaurs while we discover a story full of mystery, in the style of previous works from The Chinese Room, authors of Dear Esther.

Minabo on Steam: Devilish Games doesn’t miss out on the Steam demo festival either and lets us take a first look at Minabo, a video game where you can live a full life interacting with other turnips, establish relationships with them and even have children. Just like it sounds, and under a careful graphic staging.

Rogue Command on Steam: If you’re looking for an RTS for this new Steam demo fest this might be the title to give a try, a love letter to the genre combined with deck building mechanics, roguelite elements so in vogue today, and a fierce fight with interstellar robots.

The Last Oricru on Steam: Under the seal of Prime Matter, this action RPG that mixes fantasy and science fiction will arrive this year, set in a world on the brink of war where the player’s decisions will be important. All of this, as well as his cooperative, can be seen in his demo.

Turbo Overkill on Steam: a frenetic action game with a cyberpunk aesthetic that bets on the most powerful essence of old school shooters, proposing very fast shootouts in which you can use chainsaws equipped on your arms and legs.



Warstride Challenges on Steam – Imagine a DOOM-style shooter with hyper-fast action and visceral combat where you can design and share all of its scenarios. This is the proposal of this FPS that is described as if DOOM and Trackmania had a child.



Crossfire: Legion on Steam: Set in the universe of the popular Crossfire, a true mass phenomenon in Korea, this strategy game proposes us to take control of the armies of three very different factions with their own troops and unique traits.

More about: Steam, Steam Next Fest and Demos.