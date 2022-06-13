Steam Next Fest returns with hundreds of free PC game demos: we recommend 17 to try

Valve’s initiative allows dozens of releases to be tested at no cost for the coming months.

Video game fairs as it was, and wants to continue being, E3 not only serve companies to show their future releases, but also to allow the press and the public to try them. This tradition is not lost with Steam’s Next Fest, a festival where you can explore and try hundreds of demos in the Steam trade. Valve which returns one more edition with the promise of allowing users to discover their next purchases.

After a Next Fest held in February, which we have already reported on the pages of 3DJuegos now, and in parallel to the non-E3 events of these days, the PC video game store enables a special section from its portal where we will have occasion to find test versions in very diverse titles, from role-playing to strategy through action-shooter and somewhat more experimental adventures. Only It will be temporary, from June 13 to June 22.

From writing we want to make things easier for you, and we have selected up to 13 developments that we think you might be interested in trying.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die Demo on Steam: We were able to see this FPS during the most recent PC Gaming Show, and as its name suggests, it is inspired by the best-known James Bond video game, Goldeneye 64. In fact, it is quite similar in its presentation, so those nostalgic for the Nintendo 64 launch should perhaps give it a try.



Anger Foot Steam Demo: One of the nicest surprises from last Friday’s Devolver Showcase. With this shooter, we are proposed to kick open doors and a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies in a gameplay where intensity is its main characteristic, leaving the player hardly more than two seconds to catch his breath.



Cultic demo on Steam: what will these games inspired by the first great 3D shooters have for lovers so much… But here we have another title worth hearing about, an action and shooting video game where you can make your way through the ranks of a mysterious and violent cult. Arsenal for this we will not lack in this adventure.



Demo of Cult of the Lamb on Steam: another video game featured in the Devolver Showcase, a company very friendly to these demo festivals that invites us to discover an adventure where, we quote verbatim, we are a possessed lamb, saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger , who must pay his debt by creating his own sect.



Destroy All Humans 2 Demo – Reprobed on Steam: One of the most powerful releases of the summer. The remake of this crazy game of action and open world brings back the chaotic combat of this game starring a little alien with a destructive arsenal, and tons of crazy special abilities perfect for having a great time.



brings back the chaotic combat of this game starring a little alien with a destructive arsenal, and tons of crazy special abilities perfect for having a great time. Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 Demo on Steam: The first game in this series was quite well written with its original premise and sense of humor. Its continuation will arrive in the fall, but in the meantime, players can whet their appetites with a test version where they will find out what this second story from Fictiorama Studios will be about.



Metal: Hellsinger Demo on Steam – This title is one of those games that you see and know will bring joy to the PC gaming community for many days to come. Starting by trying a demo to whet your appetite for its launch in September. A rhythmic FPS where you destroy hordes of infernal enemies with high doses of madness.



Demo of One Last Breath on Steam: from Spain they sign One Last Breath, an adventure that enters through the eyes reminding us of other great indie releases that also has a very praiseworthy premise: a song of hope in a post-apocalyptic world, where we have to save the planet as the last breath of mother nature.



in a post-apocalyptic world, where we have to save the planet as the last breath of mother nature. Demo of One Military Camp on Steam: the Abylight Barcelona team lets us discover at Next Fest a video game that could very well be Two Point Campus, but changing the university environment for that of a military camp. We are thus faced with a management proposal to take the reins of a center of this type and start training recruits.



QuitToday demo on Steam: if arcade action is your thing, here’s a very interesting title with striking aesthetics and combat reminiscent of the classic beat’em up, with some spectacular animations to execute the robotic enemies.



Demo Roots of Pacha on Steam: Another virtual life simulation survival adventure, but this time with the idea of ​​building a village capable of lasting generations from primeval lands. Discover crops, befriend animals, develop technologies, participate in festivals and find the love of your life to grow your legacy.



Sweet Transit demo on Steam: do you like trains? Who does not like them? Well, pay attention to the demo of this new city-building simulator with trains as the main protagonists of the action. The idea is to create a world interconnected by the tracks with various types of locomotives to choose from, and many other management options.



Terra Invicta Steam Demo: An alien invasion has fragmented humanity into seven ideological factions, each with their own vision of the future. Choose a faction and lead it in its conquest of its rivals and space in this nice strategy video game where you will have to face enemy fleets in tactical combat.



Terra Nil demo on Steam: a video game that has been seen these days and that is undoubtedly original. He presents himself as a city-builder in reverse; that is to say, a title where a city is not built, but a space devastated by the action of man is recovered for nature. A curiosity that also seems entertaining.



The Fridge is Red Demo on Steam: This is a horror game that emulates the graphics of video games from the PlayStation era: This demo gives us the opportunity to delve into its dark and twisted nightmarish world, built as an anthology with various stories.



The Pegasus Expedition Demo on Steam: One of the most interesting strategy games yet to come… and also one of the most challenging. This game not only focuses on strategy but also attaches great importance to its sci-fi story, with humanity sending expeditions to a distant galaxy.



VergeWorld demo on Steam: We continue with another retro style proposal. VergeWorld is presented as a fast-paced roguelite racing and combat video game where you fly through randomly generated cannons to kill enemies, add resources and complete challenges. A hybrid between Burner, Wipeout and The Mandalorian.

