Steam publishes the list of most sold and played games of the year 2021

The Valve platform has also shared the new releases that have accumulated the most revenue.

2021 is coming to an end and, as such, we have to face 2022 by reviewing how this year has gone in terms of video games. We have already seen which have been the best Through different awards ceremonies, such as The Game Awards or the gala that we broadcast live through our YouTube channel with the 3DJuegos Awards. But which ones are the best sellers?

Thanks to Steam, we can know how the market has moved on PC, although always under the data collected by the platform Valve. The store has published a list with the best of 2021, where both the best-selling and the most played games are collected, as well as the new releases that have raised the most revenue during the year. It must be clarified that they are not ordered in each category, so that one appears first does not have to mean that it is ahead of another.

Bestsellers

* Both sales and payment income count in the game

PUBG

Grand Theft Auto V

Rainbow Six Siege

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Dead by Daylight

Naraka Bladepoint

New World

Counter Strike Global Offensive

Battlefield 2042

Apex Legends

Valheim

Most played

* More than 200,000 concurrent players

New World

Halo Infinite

Rust

PUBG

DOTA 2

Counter Strike Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Valheim

Apex Legends

New games with more income

Forza Horizon 5

Outriders

New World

Battlefield 2042

Halo Infinite

Age of Empires IV

Resident Evil Village

Naraka Bladepoint

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

There are other categories, such as the best VR or early access games, ranked Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Without a doubt, a good way to review 2021 that still has something to say, with Steam itself inviting us to vote on his awards or its winter sales, with thousands of games on offer to liven up this Christmas season.

More on: Steam, 2021, PC, Listing, PUBG, Naraka Bladepoint, Battlefield 2042, and Apex Legends.