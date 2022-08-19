Steam removes a tedious step with its latest update, and it’s hard to think this wasn’t there before

Steam has been done owner y Mrs of gaming on PC. Yes, on this platform we have Epic Games Launcher, Ubisoft Connect or Origin, but it is the Valve store that has been a hit since its archaic launch in 2003. There is still a lot to do with Steam and in many cases it is usually classified as a platform stuck in the past that has been updated to the new times and today adds a curious improvement: the start of the installation process for add a game to our library.

Until now, once we saw a game that interested us for free or with a demo available on the platform, we had to select the “Play” option in order to open the installation box to make it ours. A tedious step extra especially if you weren’t looking to install it at the time but were looking to keep it linked to your library.

Now, once we access a free game such as Apex Legends, the type of game it is will appear, the “Play” option with which we start the classic installation process and Add to Library. Although this option is currently in English, its use is as easy It’s hard to think why this option hadn’t been with us for years.





Of course, if we click Play and we already have the game installed, it will open automatically, although it is something that we always do from our library. Therefore, we are talking about a tedious step that we eliminate and that does not bother those players who seek to add the game to the library in addition to starting the installation process, since both options now they are equally valid.