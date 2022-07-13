Steam updates its discovery list: finding your next favorite game will now be easier

The patch introduces new features that simplify the process, although Valve also prepares more features for the future.

Steam continues to enjoy the success of its Steam Deck, a device that has not only impressed us with its offering of console-PC, but also continues to attract public attention several months after its release. However, this does not mean that Valve gives itself the luxury of resting on its laurels, and that is why today it releases an update for its main platform, this time focused on practice. list of discoveries.

As we read on the official website, “Today’s new Steam Labs experiment features a updated format for the Steam discovery list, creating a more focused experience that makes it easier to explore Steam recommended games”. This will make it easier for the user to access title information, something that is complemented with Additional data that, although they already existed, help to make a decision. In this sense, the highlights of the update are the following:

Open the list without leaving the page you are on.



Simplified presentation of the key details of each game to give you an idea of ​​what it is about.



See the reasons why Steam recommends each game to you: maybe you have friends who play that game, or it’s similar to other games you play, for example.



Add a game to your wishlist with the click of a button, or check out the game’s full page in the store for more detailed information.



Ignore the games that just don’t suit you. We will make sure that they do not appear again.

This new format will be implemented first in the Steam Labs, as the platform wants to know the opinion of the players before launching it in the general application. In addition, Valve wants to continue working on the list of discoveries and promises future news such as full Steam Deck controller interface support, optimization for all screen sizes, and more.

Steam has set to work to update the list of discoveries because, following the information published on their website, they want to adapt to all devices and, therefore, this forced them to raise a change in navigation. We have no doubt that Valve will continue to improve its functionality with interface updates and an increasingly accurate aim, but if you want to browse other proposals we leave you 16 PC games for less than 5 euros.

