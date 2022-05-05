Steam usage figures are the best proof that Windows 11 is a flop compared to Windows 10 and Windows 7

Steam continues to be the leading platform in terms of video game consumption on computers. That is why the data they have about their users is very useful to study the growth of the market in this sector. Based on this information, Windows remains the preferred operating system for users of the Valve platform, maintaining its gigantic market index. Its most recent version, Windows 11, continues to grow, although it still fails to convince most users.

Thanks to the data offered by Steam, we know that Windows 11 is installed on almost 19% of all Steam users (18.94% to be exact), while previous versions of the operating system have lost some market share.

Windows 11 grows in users, although little by little





It’s no surprise that Windows holds the lead in terms of number of users. This has been going on for a long time, despite the fact that it has been losing millions of users for more than 10 years. As far as Steam is concerned, Windows continues to maintain a more than solid 96.31% market share, and the 64-bit version of Windows 10 remains the undisputed leader with 73.55%. After this, Windows 11 is in second position with the market index mentioned above, followed by Windows 7 64-bit with a market share of 2.93%, declining steadily.

Other surveys change their methodology, but Steam’s allows us to compare even with Windows 7. And there is no doubt, for various reasons, the launch of Windows 11 is closer to that of Windows 8 than 7 and 11

If we compare this data with Windows 10 after seven months of its release (March 2016), Steam data showed a market share of almost 37%. This suggests to us that Although Windows 11 has grown in users, it is doing so much more slowly than Windows 10 since its launch. The same happens if we make the comparison with Windows 7, where this system achieved in just one month what Windows 11 achieved in seven. However, the figures are better than those of Windows 8 during the same months of existence. And it is that this operating system owned 11.65% in April 2013.



Windows 10 market share in March 2016

Regarding non-Windows systems, macOS users only account for 2.55% of the total on Steam, a figure that is only higher than that of Linux, which has a market share of only 1, 14%, indicating the shortage of users on Steam who own a system other than Windows.

The data shows that, despite the persistent problems in Windows 11 (and its demanding minimum requirements, which explain much of this situation), users are increasingly accepting the move from Windows 10 to 11. Last April the share grew by 2.06%, indicating that there are people who are willing to face the failures and shortcomings of this operating system in order to have the most up-to-date system possible.

To give Microsoft credit, the truth is that the company is investing a lot of its efforts in gaming. Proof of this is its commitment to Activision-Blizzard, the Game Pass, or the improvements added to Windows to reinforce and consolidate this operating system as the most used for gaming.

More information | Steam