Steam wants to scare you for Halloween and announces a lot of free demos and exclusive discounts

Steam has carved a niche within the PC gaming as the preferred platform of much of the community. We are not only talking about a meeting point for players with the possibility of muddy games, participate in forums or benefit from discounts, but rather a “live” place with events to keep players active. The last of them, and the one announced today, is the fear festival the Steam.

As its name suggests, and that is that Valve does not play absentmindedness, the event serves as a showcase for, in essence, any game that matches Halloween and terror. No matter the mode, form, theme or added genres, every self-respecting horror game will be the protagonist from the October 25 at 19:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time).

This event will end a week later, on November 1 at the same time, and players will be able to benefit not only from significant discounts, but from a good amount of demos. In fact, this is what has stood out the most from the latest events signed by Valve, the enormous number of games to try totally free and save to our wish list.

As for what games could be included in the event, Valve does not put any limitations on publishers and creators, so almost anyone of those titles that you have in your sights, they may appear. Also, and as expected, Valve will reserve a special place on the Homepage of the platform from where to access this huge list.

Beyond this, the American company plans several events in-game within selected games. At the moment, we do not know what kind of benefits or rewards we will get, but according to the official announcement, the selection period to see which games become part of this group has already begun.