Steam Weekly Sales Top Leaves Us With Expansion Preorders At The Top

Destiny 2: Eclipse continues to lead software ahead of F1 Manager 22 and Spider-Man.

One more week, the sales data of Steam They help us to make a good reading of how the different products for sale on the platform work. Valve. As happened with last week’s top, this time we still have a very curious high part of the classification.

Destiny 2: Eclipse pre-orders have skyrocketedBeyond the presence of Steam Deck in the first position, which is mainly due to the fact that the top prepared by Steam DB is ordered based on revenue generated in the store (and the console-computer has a price per unit much higher than the games), during the last seven days we see again that the reservations of an expansion are leading the software.

We are talking, how could it be otherwise, about Destiny 2: Eclipse, which has been available for pre-purchase for less than a month and shows the desire of the players for the title of Bungie for getting this new content. It is not strange that reserves appear in this type of list, and in fact in the ranking we see that Hogwarts Legacy, which launches in February 2023, is also found.

For the rest, behind the content of Destiny 2 we have F1 Manager 22, the new game of management and official strategy of Formula 1 for PC and consoles which, by its very nature, is ideal for computer gamers. Following him is the remastering of Spider-Man, the Insomniac game that originally released in 2018 on PlayStation 4.

We leave you below the top 10 with the titles that have generated the most income on Steam during the last seven days, with some appearances driven by sales that have been in the Valve store during the most recent weeks.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Destiny 2: Eclipse + Annual Pass (reservations)

F1 Manager 2022

4. Spider-Man Remastered

5 Sekiro GOTY Edition

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter

Cult of the Lamb

titan fall 2

Hogwarts Legacy (reservas)

Red Dead Redemption 2



