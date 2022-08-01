Steam will prevent prizes or scores from appearing in game images, and for a good reason

Valve considers that players have “an unclear experience” when viewing photos of titles.

Surely when you open Steam, on many occasions, you have seen in the images of the games that they have won some award or that they have even received scores Featured in some media. This from September 1st it won’t happen again, according to a recent Steam post.

Valve notes the following: “Lately we have observed that game developers include more text, award logos, and even review scores on graphic asset images. We have seen elements added to graphic resources that are creating an unclear experience and even sometimes misleading among customers.

Our guidelines have not been as clear as they should beValveSteam has publicly acknowledged that they did not have guidelines “as clear they should be”. Therefore, from now on they will not be shown in images of Steam games no media ratings, no award logos, no discounts, and no untranslated text. These are generally in English, which isolates most users. Instead, it will be allowed to add the odd title or subtitle for developers to promote their games.

The company commanded by Gabe Newll expresses that there is a dedicated section in the Steam store to the achievements earned by the games. Valve has shared the documentation on awards in the store and also the complete regulations on graphic assets. It is normal for Steam to update its rules over time. What’s more, it already clarified last year that it rejected games with NFT.

