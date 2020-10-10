Steel businesswoman who was madly in love with servant, escaped to her house, then it happened…

Love Story: A steel business woman from Chhattisgarh loved her servant to the extent of insanity, he kept on bonding with the woman businessman by pretending to be married and he also loved her immensely, but one day she said that she would go back home. Did not come Now the woman businessman reaches her house in search of her. Know what happened then… Also Read – Own murder plot hatched for two crores, bought corona patient’s body, know the story

Actually, the woman is looking for her servant, who is her lover. While searching for the servant, she has reached Raisen, Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh. The woman businessman has complained to Raisen's SP Monica Shukla about this. He told that a boy from Raisen used to work with him. Both fell in love and both started living in live-in. They stayed together for a long time and now he has run away and left for Raisen.

In her complaint, the woman Qarabari, who lives in Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, said that Vijay Galgat is a resident of Kishanpur in Raisen district. Four years ago he came to work for her and used to work as a servant. We fell in love with each other. After this we started living in live-in.

The woman alleges that Vijay had been having a relationship with her for four years, on the pretext of getting married and in the last few days she said to go home and said that he will return to her soon. But, after coming home, he no longer wants to come back.

The woman said that she came to Raisen from Chhattisgarh in search of her lover and when she reached the boy’s house, her family beat her up and wanted to sell her in Nagpur. They are not willing to keep it in their house. The woman alleges that Vijay had also brought seven lakh rupees from her. He says that even the police is not taking action in this matter.

At the same time, in this case, Superintendent of Police Monica Shukla says that instructions have been given to register a case in the concerned police station on the woman’s application. Investigation will be done and the truth of the case will be known only after investigation.