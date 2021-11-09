Steel Equipment Forged 2 and Steel Equipment Forged 3 quickly disappear from virtual shops

Konami is going through an issue associated with the renewal of historic licenses.

It is going to by no means stop to appear curious to us that Konami It has turn out to be so indifferent from the sagas that made it nice in video video games and, regardless of the whole thing, it steadily boasts of being an organization in just right monetary well being. The new crisis with eFootball has now not stepped forward the picture of the corporate, even though it might have initiatives on its palms associated with one of the historical franchises that also have it.

That is the case of Steel Equipment Forged. The most recent knowledge pointed to a conceivable remake of the 3rd section, however till we all know if it turns into a fact or now not, the dangerous information continues to fly over. And it’s that not too long ago we now have discovered that each Steel Equipment Forged 2 and Steel Equipment Forged 3 were withdrawn from virtual shops.

Konami is operating to resume quite a few licensesThru a commentary on its professional web site, Konami has indicated that it has to withdraw quickly the 2 titles of the platforms as a result of they’re these days operating to resume a chain of licenses of historic photos. Those licenses are utilized in Hideo Kojima’s video games, and till it’s fastened, they will be unable to proceed promoting the video games.

Checklist of affected video games

Steel Equipment Forged 2: Sons of Liberty HD Version (PS3)

Steel Equipment Forged 3: Snake Eater HD Version (PS3)

Steel Equipment Forged HD Version (PS3)

Steel Equipment Forged 2: Sons of Liberty HD Version (PS Vita)

Steel Equipment Forged 3: Snake Eater HD Version (PS Vita)

Steel Equipment Forged HD Assortment (PS Vita)

Steel Equipment Forged HD Assortment (PS Now)

Steel Equipment Forged HD Version: 2 & 3 (Xbox 360)

Steel Equipment Forged: Snake Eater 3-d (Nintendo 3DS)

Steel Equipment Forged 2: Substance (GOG)

Steel Equipment Forged 2 HD (Nvidia SHIELD)

Steel Equipment Forged 3 HD (Nvidia SHIELD)

Regardless of having your entire record, it has now not been specified when will they be to be had once more. From the Jap corporate they have got requested for persistence and figuring out, even though fanatics are already extra acutely aware of conceivable new long term bulletins. The Snake Eater remake is getting louder and louder, and we may have the primary professional information about it within the coming months.

