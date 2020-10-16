Steelo Brim Buys $4.2 Million Los Angeles House

Yet one more showbiz star has joined the well-monied folds of celebrities residing in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood — information reveal Steelo Brim has shelled out $4.2 million for a transitional-style mansion within the celeb-studded San Fernando Valley enclave. The “Ridiculousness” host’s new residence weighs in at a considerable 6,000 sq. ft, with 5 bedrooms and 7 baths.

The residence is stylishly separated from the highway by a brief white wall, gate, and petite motorcourt. Exterior, the place is totally coated in easy white stucco, contrasting neatly with jet black trim.

Inside, pure white partitions, pale hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings and an open ground plan stretch all through the area. By the pivoting wood entrance door, guests will enter into the good room, the place the formal front room, eating space and kitchen all dwell collectively in comfortable concord. There’s a linear fire framed by a dramatic floor-to-ceiling marble mantle and on both facet by fashionable grey partitions, whereas the kitchen is maybe the house’s spotlight, with its Calacatta marble-topped island and matching backsplashes. Simply past the kitchen lies the formal eating space, marked by a distinctly modern chandelier and a grey accent wall. A sliding glass door within the eating room opens to a coated patio with loads of al fresco lounge area.

Upstairs, the master suite gives a fire framed by an all-black mantle, plus a large window that bathes the room in pure gentle and results in a patio overlooking the yard. The luxe grasp rest room sports activities a clawfoot soaking tub, luxurious vainness space and walk-in steam bathe.

Exterior, the yard’s point of interest is its giant rectangular pool and accompanying spa, whereas a sunken BBQ space adjoins an ultra-luxe pool home. However ought to the climate be too chilly to hold outdoor, the property’s further indoor facilities embody a movie show, a wine cellar with tasting space, and a sport room with handy moist bar.

Maya Librush at The Company held the itemizing; Stephen Sweeney of Douglas Elliman repped Brim.