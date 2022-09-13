Steelrising, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Steelrising can have many buts. The main one is that many times it seems like a short-paste from Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Souls, but it knows how to be a very fun title thanks to its adventurous component, the customization of its heroine, its measured duration since it has a softer difficulty than others in its gender.

Steelrising is one of those video games that aren’t here to change your life or leave a deep residue inside you. It’s a fun adventure, entertaining and even with more than enough reasons for you to give it a replay when you finish it. But it also has flaws that prevent it from being an outstanding game. Its enemies are repeated too much, the final bosses are not very inspired, and it introduces exploration mechanics that do not always respond as well. It also has the occasional bug, but the almost twenty hours that it has lasted have seemed very fresh to me. We control Aegis, an automaton that has to investigate Paris by order of the queen fighting against the king’s hordes of puppets. In our mission we will meet historical figures and we will immerse ourselves in a plot of conspiracies and social and palace intrigues. In order to succeed, we will equip ourselves with various weapons, guns and equipment. We will also have to improve and change our armor, boost our stats with the resources that our enemies leave us and optimize our gears. In this role-playing part, the game goes like a shot. It even has something that I love: that you fall in love with a weapon and a build that you discover trying and almost by chance.

Although at a point in the adventure, Steelrising allows us to return to previous levels to complete secondary missions, it is an essentially linear video game guided by a story that it wants to tell. This means that although it breathes Souls essence, the narrative is not based on opaque descriptions, details in the scenarios or obtuse notes. It’s all much more direct, there are long cinematics, characters with their own names and a path to follow to fulfill our missions. In addition to making its history easy to understand, Steelrising also strives to make your gameplay is more friendly. You can activate a mode that will make your game much easier. Of course, if you activate it you will lose the opportunity to get all the trophies. You even have a compass that marks the exact place where your objectives are. Because of these two issues, at first I thought it was a decaffeinated Souls, which was not clear about what it wanted to offer. But when I played the title more thoroughly, I realized that Steelrising wanted something else; does not want to be a less difficult Souls with an adventurous touch, but to be an adventure game with Souls mechanics.

I really appreciated this change in perspective. It allows you to have cool things like much more differentiated classes and cool weapons. I really liked the special abilities of each of them. One activates a parry, another a block and another a very destructive combo. They can all be improved, and by doing so we are shaping our class much better. My favorites are the ones that allow you to block and counterattack at the same time by pressing just one button. Choosing between using this weapon, or the one that unleashes a volley of deadly slashes, it changes a lot your way of playing. And the best thing is that you can equip several to choose the best depending on the enemy in front of you. That allows you to customize your Aegis a lot and get to feel that your character is how you want.

Unfortunately, neither the AI ​​of the bosses, their design or the low bosses is perfect. It’s easy to dodge them, sidestep them, or find their weak spots. Do you know the Souls’ lock-on technique, surround your opponent, make them miss, and then attack? Well, you can defeat most of the enemies in the game this way. Steelrising tries to add new details to the usual Souls game formula that work very well for it. As in Bloodborne, we have a pistol, but it is not used to parry, but to do elemental damage. A good strategy against seemingly impossible enemies is to shoot them from a distance, freeze them and then kill them without them being able to do anything. Steelrising lets you make a build to play like this, but also build an Aegis specialized in blocking everything and dodging like crazy. This, added to its most adventurous point is its best asset, and the reason why you will go through closed level after closed level in search of the reason why paris is on fire.

If Souls seems hard to you, try Steelrising

Steelrising offers you an interesting exploration full of secrets and extra tasksSteelrising is very platformer. Because of the camera you will fail more than one and two jumps. Plus, there’s one thing that bugs me. There are corners where you should be able to grab on both by height and by the logic of the stage, but the game doesn’t want you to climb there. That greatly hinders the natural flow through the streets, gardens, docks and areas of the game, especially in some phases in which this is essential to advance. But when the jumps do go well, Steelrising offers you an interesting exploration full of secrets and extra tasks to do. And it is that if there is something good about this game, it is how the routes of its scenarios are designed. Both combat and platforming have their pluses and minuses, but each area is full of nooks and crannies, high spots, ladders you haven’t seen before, and areas that know how to surprise you when you find them. I only see one “but” that has gotten me out of my hair: the respawn points are far away from area bosses. I thought this was something we had already gotten over with Sekiro. I have had to suffer more than one and two walks back to them that almost made me throw the remote against the TV.

Artistically, Steelrising is a beautiful game. It has some bugs and the performance could be better in some areas. Its setting is interesting, but its clockpunk style seems to only serve, sometimes, to hide very Miyazaki areas with it. Having decided that his enemies are faceless puppets, it costs know which is your front or back. It works to explain at the lore level why his intelligence is limited, also why his movements are orthopedic and predictable, but it leaves us with a collection of monsters without much charisma. There are bosses that appear surrounded by many decorative elements and it is difficult to read what is happening in combat. Yes indeed, Aegis is very cool and the French palaces and its interiors too. It also doesn’t help that those same area end monsters are then repurposed as regular enemies. The levels are also very different from each other. Going from one to another takes us to very different settings, but, within them, many elements and designs of situations are repeated. Count the number of times you climb onto a ledge, walk down a small step in a building, and drop down into a new area.

Play it if you want something cool and well built to spend three great afternoonsUltimately, Steelrising won’t win the Game of the Year title, nor will it win Souls of the Year. The AI ​​of his characters, some problems understanding his scenario, the repetition of enemies or not having many memorable battles against bosses prevent him from doing so, but I’ve had a great time with him. It is not a game to be recommended with closed eyes, it is not great or a waste of talent and it carries problems already endemic to Souls; but he is the one who would tell you to play if you want something cool and well built to spend three great afternoons. Its development in phases structuring a journey, its weapons, Aegis abilities and the French historical setting are its strengths.