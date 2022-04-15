Steelrising delays its launch, but it compensates us with a gameplay of its revolutionary Paris with robots

The role-playing and action video game from the creators of GreedFall was going to arrive at the beginning of summer.

In our special video of 20 RPGs to watch this year we included Steelrising, an RPG adventure set in an alternate Paris of the French Revolution. The video game is still scheduled for this 2022, however it has suffered a delay in its release date that will prevent it from arriving in June, as announced a few months ago. Of course, you will not have to wait long to enjoy it.

In this sense Spiders, also known for being the creators of GreedFall, have announced today that Steelrising will be available September 8 on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. To compensate for these three months of delay, the team has seen fit to share an extensive gameplay video of the adventure exclusively with GameInformer, leaving us combat, exploration and inventory sequences.

As can be seen, Steelrising is betting part of its success on offering a fictional Paris of 1789 far removed from the historic French city that we could see, for example, in Assassin’s Creed: Unity. In this city terror reigns, as expected, but also offers an alternative story brimming with robots who to face.

An alternative Paris with robots

GreedFall, from its creators, recalled in writing the solid BioWare of Dragon Age Origins“With Paris burning and bleeding in the middle of the Revolution as a backdrop, you are Aegis, a true masterpiece automaton created by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the Clockwork King. Make the most of your mechanical prowess to adapt Aegis to your style of play and turn her into a fearsome warrior, a deadly dancer, or a virtuoso of the elemental arts.”

The studio’s previous project, GreedFall, left a good editorial taste for, among other reasons, being a classic role-playing exercise reminiscent of a la sólida BioWare de Dragon Age Origins. You can delve into Alejandro Pascual’s opinion by reading the GreedFall analysis. Steelrising is published by Nacon Games, which yesterday presented a promising action-adventure video game: Hell is Us, with a Deux Ex veteran.

