Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Stefy Patel Biography
|Title
|Stefy Patel
|Actual Title
|Stefy Patel
|Nickname
|Stefy
|Occupation
|Actress & Type
|Date of Beginning
|January 15 1996
|Age
|23 (As of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Christian
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Mount Carmel college
DAV college, Hazaribagh
|Faculty
|Din Dayal Faculty, New Delhi
Delhi College
|Spare time activities
|Tune, Dance, Taking part in Badminton, Make-up
|Beginning Position
|Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
|Fatherland
|Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing info about Stefy Patel
- The Jharkhand lady has topped the name Omit Teenager Global 2016.
- In 2018, Stefy attended as a celeb within the meet and greet photoshoot tournament performed by means of Vinci abilities.
- She likes to TikTok movies.
- She has greater than 54k fans ?(as of Might 2020) on her Instagram account.
