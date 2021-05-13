Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Stefy Patel Biography

Title Stefy Patel
Actual Title Stefy Patel
Nickname Stefy
Occupation Actress & Type
Date of Beginning January 15 1996
Age 23 (As of 2019)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Christian
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty Mount Carmel college
DAV college, Hazaribagh
Faculty Din Dayal Faculty, New Delhi
Delhi College
Spare time activities Tune, Dance, Taking part in Badminton, Make-up
Beginning Position Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
Fatherland Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Stefy Patel’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/iamstefypatel

twitter.com/StefyPatel

instagram.com/stefy_patel

Attention-grabbing info about Stefy Patel

  • The Jharkhand lady has topped the name Omit Teenager Global 2016.
  • In 2018, Stefy attended as a celeb within the meet and greet photoshoot tournament performed by means of Vinci abilities.
  • She likes to TikTok movies.
  • She has greater than 54k fans ?(as of Might 2020) on her Instagram account.

Motion pictures Checklist

All new upcoming motion pictures listing of actress Stefy Patel,

Stefy Patel Photographs

Take a look at the newest pictures of actress Stefy,

Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images
Borrder Film Nonetheless
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here