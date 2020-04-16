Stellan Skarsgard Join ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off Series for Disney Plus – Variety

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are set to affix Diego Luna in Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” collection primarily based on the Cassian Andor character Luna performed in “Rogue One.”

Each actors are nonetheless in last negotiations for their roles. A Disney spokesperson declined to remark.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote “Rogue One,” is about to write down the pilot for the collection along with directing a number of episodes. He’ll work alongside collection showrunner Stephen Schiff. Disney had beforehand indicated the present would debut in 2021, however it’s unknown if the latest industry-wide shutdown triggered however he COVID-19 pandemic will alter the premiere. Identical goes for a manufacturing begin date, which continues to be unknown as a result of pandemic.

The untitled present focuses on Insurgent agent Andor previous to the occasions of “Rogue One” within the early days of the Riot towards the Empire. The present had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it had been first revealed final yr. It was additionally beforehand introduced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, whereas Alan Tudyk is about to reprise his function as Ok-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Following the large success of “The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus has ramped its growth on different “Star Wars” collection which embrace this collection, a second season of “The Mandalorian” and a collection targeted on younger Obi Wan-Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the function. Variety solely introduced that Joby Harold would take over writing duties on the “Obi Wan” collection.

Skarsgard is coming off his critically acclaimed function in “Chernobyl,” which earned him an Emmy nomination and will be seen subsequent in Legendary’s “Dune” adaptation. He’s repped by CAA and Curtis Brown Group.

The function is considered one of Soller largest jobs in his profession after years of chopping his enamel on British TV reveals like “101 Dalmation Avenue” and “Poldark.” He was just lately seen within the HBO film “Brexit” reverse Benedict Cumberbatch. He’s repped by Hamilton Hoddel, Hhush and Gersh.