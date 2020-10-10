STELLAR’s Agency Responds To Gayoung’s Comments On “Miss Again” About Their Concept And Management + Show’s PD Replies

After Gayoung spoke on “Miss Again” in regards to the struggles she skilled whereas selling with STELLAR, the pinnacle of the group’s company reacted in an interview. In response, the present’s director has stood behind her feedback.

The brand new present “Miss Again” premiered on October 8, with this system aiming to offer a second likelihood to eight “forgotten” feminine singers.

The primary episode highlighted tales by former idols together with Gayoung of STELLAR, who spoke about how their company imposed an more and more provocative and revealing idea on the group. Gayoung informed a narrative about a time when the members had been promised that a photograph of them in racy outfits wouldn’t be launched, however the company launched it with out their permission. She described the trauma their idea precipitated her and the affect on her life. As well as, she shared that she had solely acquired about 10 million gained (roughly $8,700) from the company over her seven years of labor.

Gayoung debuted with STELLAR below the company The Leisure Pascal in 2011. She, together with fellow member Jeonyul, left the group in August 2017 after their contracts ended. In February 2018, the remaining 4 members of STELLAR introduced the group’s disbandment.

Choi Byung Min, the pinnacle of The Leisure Pascal, responded by a cellphone name with Star Information on October 9 to what Gayoung had mentioned within the “Miss Again” premiere . He described her feedback as equal to defamation.

On the subject of the fee Gayoung acquired, he mentioned, “We paid her although they didn’t break even, and the quantity was positively greater than 10 million gained.” He continued, “In response to their contract, they wanted to interrupt even for them to obtain a revenue. Regardless of that, we gave them a number of assist, with the concept that it was like an allowance.” He mentioned that they’d additionally offered them with different assist akin to automobiles and cash for meals. Choi Byung Min said that Gayoung and Jeonyul had money owed to the corporate of over 100 million gained ($87,000), however the company had taken on the debt.

He went on to say, “The attractive idea additionally was not one thing that they did from the start, and whereas it may need been extra provocative than different teams, it was one of many developments on the time and we didn’t strive a 19+ idea from the beginning.” He claimed, “For the reason that outfits had been a delicate challenge, we requested for consent from the members’ dad and mom.” He mentioned, “Among the members’ dad and mom additionally mentioned, ‘Let’s go along with a sexier idea.’”

Choi Byung Min mentioned that Gayoung had taken half in a cosmetics commercial with out the company’s settlement and had promoted it on her social media. He said that this had led to a lawsuit from one other cosmetics firm that had virtually precipitated their company to must shut down. Star Information reviews that Choi Byung Min misplaced 80 million gained (roughly $70,000) on account of this challenge. Choi Byung Min additionally described Gayoung’s feedback as malicious.

In response, “Miss Again” producing director Nam Sung Hyun said, “We don’t have any specific assertion to make. Nothing that Gayoung mentioned within the present was false. She didn’t need to put on revealing garments however she wore them, she opposed it however they launched [the photo] anyway, and he or she experiences trauma due to that.”

“The company’s assertion is that it was all performed for the sake of their success,” he continued. “Nevertheless, whereas their perspective on it would possibly be completely different, there wasn’t a single factor that Gayoung mentioned that was unfaithful.”

“From Gayoung’s perspective, the remark that she was paid about 10 million gained over the seven years is a reality,” he mentioned. “The company head says that they had been really in debt, however these are two completely different views.” He clarified that whereas their factors of view are completely different, what she mentioned remains to be true.

“Our program is in regards to the solid returning with the ‘music of their life,’” he mentioned. “Relying on the member, there will likely be a number of discuss their previous and current, and it’ll additionally present their future the place they obtain a brand new music.”

“Gayoung’s trauma and the rationale she solely wears lengthy clothes was included within the episode as a part of the story of her previous,” he mentioned. “There are nonetheless a number of fascinating issues to return. It’ll inform the story of the members returning with the ‘music of their life.’”

Supply (1) (2)