Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country

Step Afrika! returns to New York as part of an anniversary tour that continues to unfold the prolonged legacy of “stepping” round the globe. The professional dance company is making a three-week off-Broadway run, bringing the customized rooted in African custom and born on black college campuses to audiences from across the nation. Michelle Miller speaks to Brian Williams, the company’s founder, about what it method to convey stepping and the historic previous at the again of it to new audiences.