Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ In The Works At A24

A24 has greenlit the documentary Underrated about NBA famous person Steph Curry and his historical 2008 run to March Insanity greatness.

The movie, additionally from Curry’s Unanimous Media, will recall the superstar basketball participant’s fantastic upward push with the Davidson Wildcats on the NCAA match. A24 will produce and completely finance the movie, which marks the primary challenge in a construction deal between A24 and Unanimous Media considering documentaries with Jenelle Lindsay and Brian Ivie main construction for Unanimous.

In March, Unanimous Media strengthened its movie and TV manufacturing staff by way of selling Lindsay to govt vice chairman and employed documentary maker Ivie as an inventive manufacturer. Lindsay joined the manufacturing banner based by way of Golden State Warriors superstar Curry and Erick Peyton in 2018 as vice chairman construction.

Ivie directed Emanuel, a documentary in regards to the 2015 assault by way of a white supremacist gunman at the Emanuel A.M.E. church in Charleston, South Carolina, that killed 9 worshipers.

Underrated could also be produced by way of Proximity Media’s Ryan Coogler and Pete Nicks, who may also direct the movie, and Unanimous Media’s Payton and Curry. The movie provides to A24’s rising documentary roster that introduced with Val, an intimate take a look at the lifetime of Val Kilmer, which simply introduced on Amazon.

Unanimous Media was once named for Curry’s difference as the primary NBA participant to brush the Maximum Treasured Participant Award’s 131 votes in 2016.