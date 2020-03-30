Steph McGovern on why she had to change The Steph Show’s format: “I’d have to postpone!”

Final week, it was introduced that Steph McGovern’s new Channel four present, The Steph Present, would launch sooner than deliberate.

“Little bit of a (MASSIVE) change of plan We’re launching #TheStephShow NEXT WEEK LIVE from MY entrance room Be part of me weekdays 12-1pm LIVE @Channel4″ the presenter wrote on her Twitter, alongside a video of her social distancing at dwelling.

And though Steph admits the primary episode can be a “little tough across the edges”, she tells us she determined to go forward with it anyway, in any other case she’d have had to postpone the present – like many others have had to do due to coronavirus.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, she revealed: “It was both postpone the present or consider one other method of doing it.”

In fact, Steph selected the latter, and her present – which is able to characteristic constructive tales concerning the superb issues that on a regular basis persons are doing in these troublesome instances, together with some information and leisure – will now air on weekdays ranging from Monday 30th March.

She added: “I’m itching to get on air. I actually need to speak to folks and convey some laughs to folks’s lives and assist them in any method I can.”



Getty



In July, the presenter gave start to her daughter and has been on maternity depart since then.

In consequence, “social distancing” hasn’t been an excessive amount of of a shift from her previous 12 months, and she’s hoping she’ll have the ability to move on some ideas to viewers on how to get by means of these instances.

So what’s saved her grounded?

In instances like this, Steph has discovered one of the best ways to maintain busy is to talk with others.

She mentioned: “When it comes to what I’ve been doing to get myself by means of it, it’s speaking to folks. I’m nosy, I’m at all times chatting, in order that’s what I’ve ben doing – ringing my greatest mates repeatedly, FaceTiming, Home Partying and all of the totally different apps now you can use to join with folks.”

The Steph Present begins Monday 30th March on Channel four at 12pm and continues on weekdays.