Steph McGovern talks about filming new Channel 4 show from home: “I genuinely don’t know how this is going to work”

She’s due to movie her model new lunchtime show, The Steph Show, from her lounge on Monday, after taking the choice to do it from dwelling as a substitute of in a studio due to coronavirus.

However Steph McGovern isn’t certain every thing will work out regardless of the primary episode being simply days away.

“I genuinely don’t know how this is going to work and I might be letting myself in for chaos I’m certain,” she instructed press together with RadioTimes.com once we caught up by way of video name.

Along with her determination to go on air being fairly final minute, the 37-year-old admitted she hasn’t had time to do a run-through, so she’ll be winging it when the show airs subsequent week.

“We haven’t had time so it’s all go, however I feel everybody’s doing issues in a different way so we’ll give it a go. Worse case state of affairs it’ll be me attempting to fill an hour. Fortuitously I can dance, so I’d throw a little bit of that into the combination,” she defined.

“I’ve all the time been of the view of throwing myself within the deep finish and if it goes improper, individuals might be like, ‘Ah properly properly you are attempting to do it in the course of all of the insanity,’ so I feel that’s simpler.”

One other factor Steph – who is mum to an eight-month-old child lady – is anxious about, is protecting her lounge turned studio clear.

When requested what she thinks her largest problem could be, she stated: “Holding my entrance room clear as a result of I’m nonetheless residing right here. Yesterday I cleaned the entire entrance room after which made dinner, and I used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s a large number once more’ and clearly I’ve obtained a child, so I feel that’s going to be the toughest factor.”

She additionally joked that she’d want to listen to the cameras, so not to give viewers a bit greater than they bargained for.

“No extra naked-making-toast within the morning, I’m telling you that,” she stated.

So what is Steph hoping viewers can take from the show, which can see her together with celeb company (by way of Skype) providing leisure, information and recommendation on how to to hold busy throughout these occasions?

“I need them to really feel a bit impressed and cheered up in the event that they’re feeling low, as a result of I really feel everybody is going by way of it, so I’d like to get that feeling of ‘we’re in it collectively’ throughout,” she stated.

“I’m calling it the ‘Optimistic Energy Hour’, the place you possibly can watch and have amusing, and perhaps viewers may be taught one thing – whether or not that’s some dwelling education ideas or listening to what another person is doing to get themselves by way of self isolating with their psychological well being. We’re not attempting to replicate the information.”

You possibly can rely us in!

The Steph Show begins Monday 30th March on Channel 4 at 12pm.