Stephanie Allain Selected for PGA/UCLA Vision Award

Stephanie Allain has been chosen as this 12 months’s recipient of the PGA/UCLA Vision Award for her work championing visionary filmmakers of shade and girls.

The UCLA Faculty of Theater, Movie and Tv made the announcement Monday. The award, offered by the UCLA TFT Producers Program in session with the Producers Guild of America, is being offered to Allain in recognition of a profession that “exemplifies a rare imaginative and prescient as a producer in all facets of movie, artwork, and enterprise, and who leaves an indelible mark on the business.”

Allain’s producing credit embrace “Hustle & Movement,” “One thing New,” “Past the Lights” and “Pricey White Folks.” She additionally co-produced the 2020 Oscars, changing into the primary African American girl to take action within the 92-year historical past of the awards ceremony.

Allain is a member of the producers department of the Academy of Movement Footage Arts and Sciences, the Writers Guild of America and sits on the boards of the PGA and Ladies in Movie. She is a founding member of the gender parity undertaking ReFrame, and from 2012–2016 served because the director of the L.A. Movie Pageant and emphasised movies directed by ladies and filmmakers of shade.

“Stephanie’s dedication as a producer to genuine tales that shine a lightweight on the Black expertise is evidenced by the considerate tasks she has championed and spearheaded by the years,” mentioned Barbara Boyle, head of the Producers Program. “Her contributions to the leisure business are profound and long-lasting, and we’re thrilled to current her with this 12 months’s Vision Award.”

Because the Vision Award recipient, Allain will announce the winners of a brand new Promise Social Affect Producing Scholarship, a $100,000 fund geared toward attracting the scholars within the area of social impression movement image/tv producing. Impressed by the 2017 Armenian genocide drama “The Promise,” the recipients can be known as Promise Students.

”I’m so honored to have been chosen by UCLA and the PGA to obtain the 2020 UCLA Vision Award, devoted to inspiring social change, by leisure,” mentioned Allain in an announcement. “That is my life’s work and I’m excited to announce the winners of the Promise Social Affect Producing Scholarship which can allow a brand new technology of producers to inform tales which have the ability to carry us collectively.”

Allain will obtain the award at an in-person ceremony tentatively slated for June, 2021. Previous recipients embrace Lynette Howell Taylor, Ryan Murphy, Michael De Luca, Joe Roth, Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner, Hawk Koch, Mike Medavoy, Cathy Schulman, Gale Anne Hurd, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Johnson.