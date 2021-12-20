Stephany Mayor will miss the final of Tigres vs Monterrey of the Liga MX Femenil

Stephany Mayor misses the final with Tigres (Photo: Instagram / @ stephanymayor)

This Sunday, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) reported that the lead of the group of Female Tigers, Stephany Mayor, will not be able to play the second leg of the final Tigres vs Monterrey at the UANL University Stadium next Monday, December 20.

Through an official statement, he explained that the soccer player will be suspended with two games plus a economic fine, consequently, you will not be able to participate in the final of the Liga MX Femenil del Grita México Apertura 2021.

“The player Sandra Stephany Mayor Gutiérrez is sanctioned with two suspension matches and an economic fine, for having transgressed the provisions of articles 5, 17, subsection e) of the FMF Sanctions Regulations, in force for the 2021 Season -2022 ″

Greater is the leading scorer of Tigres Femenil (Photo: Instagram / @ stephanymayor)

The decision was made after the disciplinary commission itself shared an announcement about the investigation of the soccer player for a blow that led to the defender of the Striped, Diana Garcia, in the first game for the title fight of the Opening 2021.

The event occurred in a set piece in favor of The amazon. For the tip of the left he was going to charge the shot, so Stephany approached the small area to have a better chance of scoring, but shortly before passing the barrier he slapped Garcia, who threw himself on the floor with a bloody face.

Medical assistance was required to attend to the player since the blow hit his nose and he had a hemorrhage that had to be controlled. At the time, the main whistler of the game did not sanction the player because he did not show her any card.

The forward herself approached to see how her partner was doing and offered her apologies for the action (Photo: Instagram / @ stephanymayor)

The forward herself approached to see how her partner was and offered her apologies for the action. None of the referees, nor the VAR, reviewed the action to determine any sanction, only the game was allowed to continue.

But the set of Monterrey he was not satisfied and filed a complaint against the player. The Commission itself was in charge of publicizing the investigation against the 30-year-old soccer player to find the necessary data to punish the player or the club.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, based on the provisions of articles 84 and 85 of the Sanctions Regulations, determined to initiate office and at the request of the Rayados de Monterrey Club, an investigation procedure for the events that occurred during the Rayados de Monterrey vs. Tigres de la UANL from Liga MX Femenil ”, shared the commission.

Disciplinary Commission investigated Stephany Mayor for an incident in the Monterrey vs Tigres final (Photo: Twitter / @ FMF)

Once it was announced that the final resolution, the player herself issued a statement officer in which she apologized for the events that left her out of the grand finale of the MX League. The opportunity to get three-time championship of the felines, in addition to the fact that the first game of the next season Clausura 2022 will not be able to play it.

Through his official Twitter account, he shared a letter in which assured that the clash with Diana was not an intentional act and that he was in contact with the defense to find out how he was doing. This was pointed out by the Mexican forward.

This was the letter that Stephany Mayor published (Photo: Twitter / @ StefMayor)

“I want to express to you that with Diana García it was never malicious. Even seeing the situation for offer an apology and yesterday I got in touch with her again to see how she continued the unfortunate contact I made and I reiterated my apologies “.

Finally, he apologized to the fans for the inconvenience it caused one day before the second leg of the final: “I offer one more apology to my colleagues and the fans for this situation, and I’m sure that on Monday we will all be part of that constant encouragement that the team needs, ”said the feline forward.

Now the set led by Roberto Medina they will have to devise a strategy so as not to feel the absence of Major.

KEEP READING:

With public and singing: this was the presentation of Leo Fernández with Toluca

Clásico Regio Femenil: how have been the four league finals between Tigres and Rayadas

Eddy Reynoso dedicated a message to Julio César Chávez Jr. for his return to the ring: “You are a winner”