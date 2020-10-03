Stephen Barnes, Lawyer Known for Cellino & Barnes TV Commercials, Dies in Plane Crash

Steve Barnes, a private harm lawyer who constructed a Buffalo agency right into a nationwide franchise with companion Ross Cellino Jr. by an aggressive TV promoting technique full with an infectious jingle, died Friday in a airplane crash in Western New York.

Barnes was flying the small airplane that crashed in Pembroke, N.Y., 30 miles northeast of Buffalo. His niece was reportedly the one different passenger, in line with the New York Occasions and native revealed reviews. Barnes was 61, in line with the Occasions.

For years, TV spots for Cellino & Barnes have been ubiquitous on native shops, significantly in daytime hours tucked into discuss reveals, newscasts, cleaning soap operas, sitcom reruns and way of life fare. Significantly in its house base of the Northeast, Cellino & Barnes spots ran at saturation ranges till the longtime companions started to battle one another in court docket in 2017.

Barnes’ biography lists him as a Gulf Conflict veteran and former Marine Corps officer. “The work we do just isn’t for the meek-hearted,” Barnes as soon as said on the Cellino & Barnes web site.

The Cellino & Barnes spots additionally added a brand new entry to the business jingle corridor of fame with an uptempo ditty that etched the agency’s title and quantity in the reminiscence banks of most listeners: “Cellino and Barnes/In-jury attorneys/Name 800-888-8888.”

The companions pitched their skill to assist victims of a spread of private harm mishaps, from boating accidents to medical malpractice to motorbike wrecks. The sheer quantity of Cellino & Barnes blurbs airing in markets throughout the nation ensured the authorized duo a spot in popular culture.

After splitting from Cellino, Barnes had not too long ago arrange a brand new agency, the Barnes Agency, working in California. In February, Barnes’ girlfriend, former Cellino & Barnes legal professional Ellen Sturm, sued Cellino, saying she was denied her share of a big authorized settlement she helped negotiate for the agency, in line with the Buffalo Information.

Within the wake of Barnes’ loss of life, Cellino issued an announcement to the Occasions praising his longtime companion.

“He was all the time a fearless advocate for his shoppers,” Cellino instructed the Occasions. “His passing is a big loss for the authorized neighborhood.”