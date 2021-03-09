Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Mark ‘Quaranniversaries’ with Specials

Late-night speak present hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah will debut two quarantine-themed specials to mark our collective one-year “quaranniversaries,” adjusting to irregular day by day routines throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci shall be welcomed by Colbert to mark “A Late Present’s” final present reside from the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan. The particular, which airs this Friday, March 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, would be the first time the White Home’s chief medical advisor and director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses has appeared on the speak present.

The final actually reside episode of “A Late Present” on the Theater District venue discovered Colbert delivering his monologue and interviewing CNN’s chief medical correspondent and esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an empty theater with solely the present’s workers and crew within the viewers. Since then, “A Late Present” has been produced remotely since March 16, 2020, when Colbert delivered his first monologue-in-lockdown at dwelling from his bathtub. The present has migrated its distant manufacturing capabilities to South Carolina and again to the places of work of the Ed Sulivan Theater, however solely 13 episodes have been reside for the reason that onset of the pandemic in the USA. 167 of the episodes produced previously 12 months have been absolutely distant.

“The Late Present” airs weeknights on CBS. Colbert government produces alongside Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.

Individually, late-night comic and tv host Trevor Noah will even be airing a particular “Every day Present” episode centered on life in quarantine, one 12 months in. The half-hour episode, entitled “The Every day Present with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Instructional,” would be the Comedy Central sequence’ first-ever daytime particular and will function correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wooden, Jr., in addition to common recurring contributors Jordan Klepper and Lewis Black. Collectively, they may unveil remote-learning lessons that give college students what “they really want in life,” which coincidentally doesn’t embody calculus or grammar. Okay-pop boy band sensation NCT 127 shall be visitor starring for extra-credit.

The “Every day Present” particular is slated to premiere this Wednesday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET and once more throughout the sequence’ common airtime at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, and shall be accessible the next morning to view on Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ new SVOD and reside streaming service. “Every day Present’s” most up-to-date particular, “The Every day Present with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG – A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic,” was nominated for a Administrators Guild of America Award yesterday.