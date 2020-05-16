Stephen Colbert Offers Some Honest Thoughts On Celebrating A Birthday In Quarantine

Hi there, and welcome to a Late Present. I’m your host Stephen Colbert. It’s my birthday! In quarantine! Woo, isn’t that good? My daughter ordered this signal, my children simply put this up in my set. I caught ‘em doing it. Thanks. Right this moment I turned ‘extra in danger.’ This birthday shouldn’t be as festive as normal… This birthday is fairly festive. Perhaps extra festive than normal. The road says, ‘Not as festive of normal,’ however that is really actually festive. Anyway, we’re all going to need to get used to celebrating main holidays in a quarantine as a result of this panic seems to be making itself comfy.