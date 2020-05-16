Stephen Colbert Offers Some Honest Thoughts On Celebrating A Birthday In Quarantine

Depart a Remark
Stephen Colbert isn’t the primary superstar to have fun his birthday throughout quarantine this yr and he gained’t be the final. Nonetheless, he’s distinctive in that he’s in a position to share his “Completely happy Quarantine Birthday” with tens of millions of viewers watching The Late Present. That’s precisely what occurred and his sincere emotions associated to celebrating a birthday of this ilk are refreshing to listen to.
As a part of The Late Present With Stephen Colbert, the late evening host was presupposed to joke about how his birthday is “not as festive” this yr. Nonetheless, his household really popped in whereas he was filming his monologue. They’d adorned the workplace with a particular message (as seen above) and had even landed a particular martini-themed cake for Colbert’s birthday from a neighborhood bakery (s/o Little Daisy). Consequently, issues didn’t appear so dismal.
Hi there, and welcome to a Late Present. I’m your host Stephen Colbert. It’s my birthday! In quarantine! Woo, isn’t that good? My daughter ordered this signal, my children simply put this up in my set. I caught ‘em doing it. Thanks. Right this moment I turned ‘extra in danger.’ This birthday shouldn’t be as festive as normal… This birthday is fairly festive. Perhaps extra festive than normal. The road says, ‘Not as festive of normal,’ however that is really actually festive. Anyway, we’re all going to need to get used to celebrating main holidays in a quarantine as a result of this panic seems to be making itself comfy.
Whereas Stephen Colbert appears touched by his household’s efforts, there’s a candid undercurrent to his birthday ideas that could be a little bit troublesome to listen to. Not that getting a yr older is ever a nice expertise (a minimum of after hitting milestones like driving, ingesting, voting and renting a automotive), however this yr there’s an undercurrent of the older you get, the worst your response to Covid-19 statistically might be.
That’s one profoundly sobering thought on what usually is a day of celebration and it’s most likely not the tact different late evening hosts would take given the identical scenario.
Stephen Colbert has constructed a late evening repute of being a type of outlier nonetheless. He typically has company on in political, science and different fields, though he nonetheless talks to extra run-of-the-mill celebs like his rivals as nicely. (A latest interview with Ryan Reynolds was a spotlight for instance.)
On the finish of This fall in 2019, this had put Stephen Colbert forward of his fellow late evening competitors, touchdown him the very best variety of viewers each within the 18-49 demo and in total viewers totals. Extra just lately throughout quarantine, it ought to be famous The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon has been faring higher.
I don’t know this, however I’d think about persons are in search of the little bit of escapism Fallon has sometimes provided as an entertainer. Nonetheless, for extra on what you’ll get from Stephen Colbert, you may take a look at the complete section beneath.
In the meantime, whereas summer time TV goes to look a bit totally different this yr, late evening appears to be thriving. You may catch The Late Present with Stephen Colbert on week nights at 11:35 p.m. ET.
Add Comment