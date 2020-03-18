Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With Fresh ‘Late Show’ Segments

Stephen Colbert stunned viewers by delivering contemporary materials — from his bathtub — on the prime of Monday’s “Late Present” rerun. “Late Present” was anticipated to be all encores this week after CBS and different networks swiftly suspended manufacturing on most late-night exhibits to adjust to coronavirus safety pointers.

Decked out in his regular darkish go well with, Colbert delivered his monologue phase from a bath stuffed with bubbles.

“For those who’re watching this from house proper now, know that you just’re doing the suitable factor,” Colbert instructed viewers of the social distancing pointers which have up-ended life within the nation in the course of the previous week.

“On behalf of the socially anxious in all places, let me simply say — method forward of you,” Colbert joked of the brand new edict for Individuals to remain house as a lot as attainable.

“Late Present” delivered two ten-minute segments that aired on the prime of the hour. The telecast then segued again to the scheduled rerun with visitor Jim Carrey that initially aired Feb. 5.

Colbert poked enjoyable on the awkwardness of work-from-home mandates, predicting the U.S. economic system will see “an enormous spike within the variety of folks lastly cleansing their stoves.” He held up the now acquainted charts monitoring the potential development curve of the unfold of the COVID-19 virus and urged viewers to stick to social distancing pointers to gradual the speed of an infection. However with a lot time at house for stress baking, Colbert famous, holding up a pear tart, “I undoubtedly is not going to be flattening my curves.”

The “Late Present” host did his regular skewering of President Donald Trump. He additionally took intention at New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio, who garnered criticism for taking in a single final exercise session at his YMCA in Brooklyn on Monday earlier than the power closed. Colbert ribbed the mayor with a satirical spin on the Village Individuals’s 1978 disco hit “YMCA.”

“It’s enjoyable to remain at your h-o-m-e, cuz in the event you don’t we’ll be d-e-a-d,” Colbert warbled.

Colbert closed his phase by observing that Individuals haven’t a lot been referred to as to do one thing within the face of the general public well being disaster however to “don’t” one thing, which ought to come naturally to many sofa potatoes.

“All of us need to don’t our half,” he mentioned. “All that sitting on our asses and watching TV was truly coaching to avoid wasting the world.”

Colbert’s monologue was adopted by one of many present’s “Uninformed Correspondent” segments that includes Bootsie Plunkett, mom of “Late Present” producer Jake Plunkett, on a go to to a physician to debate coronavirus precautions.