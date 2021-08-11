Stephen Colbert Tackles Andrew Cuomo Resignation: “It appears that evidently He Gave Himself Two Weeks Realize”

The Past due Display opened Tuesday evening’s episode with a re-edited model of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech, during which phrases had been pieced in combination to precise that the Governor of New York pressured a sequence of ladies.

Host Stephen Colbert expressed wonder that Cuomo, who introduced his resignation previous on Tuesday amid a sexual harassment scandal, will stay within the function for any other fourteen days.

“It appears that evidently he gave himself two weeks’ realize,” quipped the late-night host.

After referencing a number of of the allegations in opposition to Cuomo, Colbert mentioned: “On the press convention, Cuomo took complete duty for his movements…kind of.” The Past due Display minimize to Cuomo declaring that whilst he by no means crossed the road with somebody, he didn’t know that the road has been “re-drawn.”

Colbert went directly to remark, “Some of the extra traumatic main points within the legal professional normal’s file used to be the allegation that Cuomo pressured a member of his personal safety element.” The Past due Display performed a clip of Cuomo declaring that he would once in a while pat an worker at the again or abdomen as a gesture of appreciation.

A five-month investigation by way of the state legal professional normal’s place of job discovered that Cuomo pressured 11 girls and created a opposed paintings surroundings “rife with concern and intimidation.” He faces the potential for felony fees.

It appears, Andrew Cuomo touches law enforcement officials at the abdomen. A convention he began along with his authentic leader of safety, Larry Poppin’ Contemporary. #LSSC percent.twitter.com/FX78H00OgJ — The Past due Display (@colbertlateshow) August 11, 2021

Cuomo, who used to be referred to as to step down by way of President Biden final week, denies the allegations in opposition to him. “I’m a fighter and my intuition is to battle thru this controversy as a result of I really imagine it’s politically motivated; I imagine it’s unfair and it’s untruthful and I imagine it demonizes habits this is unsustainable for society,” he mentioned in a remark along with his resignation.

Now taking Cuomo’s position can be Kathy Hochul, who will — “in a becoming little bit of karma,” mentioned Colbert — grow to be New York Town’s first feminine governor.