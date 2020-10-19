Stephen Colbert to Host Second Live Election Special on Showtime

CBS’ “The Late Present” host Stephen Colbert will maintain one other reside election particular this yr on Showtime, Selection has confirmed.

Titled “Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020,” the present will begin at 11 p.m. ET on Election Day, Nov. 3. The particular will permit Colbert to present commercial-free commentary throughout election evening whereas CBS airs their very own information protection of the presidential election.

The company for the evening embrace Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon. Charlamagne Tha God is presently a co-host of “The Breakfast Membership” and has his personal speak present on Comedy Central that’s stated to be launching later this yr. Wagner, Heilemann and McKinnon are the hosts of Showtime’s political docuseries, “The Circus.”

Colbert beforehand hosted a reside election particular on Showtime in 2016, known as “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Evening Democracy’s Collection Finale: Who’s Going to Clear Up This Sh–?”

Colbert has been vocal on social media this election season, supporting the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket and inspiring his followers to get out and vote. On Oct. 19, Colbert is internet hosting a digital reception with Harris so as to elevate funds for his or her marketing campaign.

This yr’s particular will air and not using a reside viewers due to COVID-19 protocols, with the present as an alternative happening in Colbert’s “digital underground political bunker.” It’s government produced by the staff behind Colbert’s “The Late Present” in addition to Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and former “The Day by day Present” host Jon Stewart.