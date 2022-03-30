Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal won an Oscar statuette

Basketball leaders added the prestigious award to their showcases

The world of basketball has an important influence on the general culture of the United States and once again it was awarded in the Oscar awards. The project led by Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry as small armies called “The Queen of Basketball” (The basketball queen) se took the statuette to the best short film and emulated what was done by Kobe Bryantformer Los Angeles Lakers player who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020, four years ago.

Almost two months after the death of Lusia Harrisprotagonist of the audiovisual material, was remembered as someone who scored the first basket in the history of Olympic women’s basketball and was the first to be officially selected in a draft by an NBA team. Ben Proudfoot directed the documentary and nurtured his team with the knowledge of some who are passionate about the sport and interested in honoring Harris’s story as one of the great forerunners.

“If there is someone out there who still doubts if there is an audience for women athletes and If you wonder if your stories are worthwhile, entertaining, or important, let the academy award give you the answer.”Proudfoot said at the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Harris is a member of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame just like O’Neal and that Curry will surely integrate once he retires.

Ben Proudfoot took the stage to receive the award from “The Queen of Basketball” (Photo: Reuters)

One of the striking details in the production is that even the four-time NBA champion center, considered one of the best in basketball history, did not know the player’s story. “I didn’t know who he was at first”O’Neal said earlier this month. But the film and the involvement of Shaq and Stephen contributed to the spread of the history of the referent. Even the Golden State star wore sneakers earlier this month emblazoned with the phrase “Queen Lucy”.

Notably, Lusia helped Delta State University win three straight national championships in the 1970s and won a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. Harris was selected by the New Orleans Jazz in the NBA draft in 1977., but she was pregnant at the time and never tried to stay on the team. Also, her family attended the award ceremony on Sunday.

Proudfoot took advantage of winning the Oscar to publicly ask President Joe Biden to free two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia. The athlete was arrested in mid-February after arriving at the Moscow airport, where Russian authorities found vape cartridges in her luggage that allegedly contained an oil derived from cannabis, according to various local media. Griner faces a sentence of up to 10 years of pressure under Russian law.

