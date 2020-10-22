Stephen Fry to Host Documentary Special ‘twenty first Century Firsts’ For ITV

British actor, awards compère and present host and Stephen Fry (“Wilde,” “QI”) will entrance “twenty first Century Firsts,” a one-off 90-minute documentary particular for U.Okay. broadcaster ITV.

Within the present, produced by unbiased manufacturing outfit Spun Gold TV, Fry will take viewers by way of his prime 21 ‘firsts’ of the twenty first century, exploring an period earlier than smart-phones, satellite tv for pc navigation and selfies.

He’ll deal with the day-to-day the providers which have remodeled modern lives and which individuals now take with no consideration, reminiscent of Fb, Twitter, Tinder, Uber, Airbnb and meals supply apps. The particular may also spotlight among the breakthroughs in drugs, know-how, sport and tradition.

Alongside Fry, this system interviews consultants on the advances in addition to the bizarre individuals who had been concerned in these firsts — reminiscent of the lady who was the voice of the primary sat-nav.

“The final 20 years have basically modified the way in which all of us stay, work and relate to one another. This ITV particular commemorates and celebrates 21 years of extraordinary development for humankind, in an entertaining, roller-coaster of a trip,” mentioned Daniela Neuman, managing director of Spun Gold TV.

“twenty first Century Firsts” is directed by Christian Watt, produced by Louise Quayle and govt produced by Bridget Boseley. It was commissioned by Jo Clinton-Davis.

Spun Gold is presently producing content material for a spread of broadcasters within the U.Okay. and internationally, together with The “Actual Full Monty on Ice” for ITV, “Paul Merton’s Comedian Heroes” for Channel 5 and “Nice Canal Journeys” for Channel 4.

Fry will subsequent be seen in Channel 4 and HBO’s “It’s a Sin,” an LGBTQ-themed collection created by Russell T. Davies (“A Very English Scandal”).