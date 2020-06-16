Stephen King Has A Wild Idea For A Friday The 13th Movie

Based mostly on this Tweet, it seems that the concept is that the movie would monitor the actions of Jason Voorhees not simply over the course of 1 murderous rampage at Camp Crystal Lake, however as an alternative over the course of a number of. Eternally craving revenge for the horrible therapy he obtained when he was a baby, he will get resurrected; kills a bunch of surrogates for his tormentors; will get killed himself by the strongest/luckiest of the would-be victims; after which goes to hell and waits to be resurrected once more. It is a Sisyphean existence, and it is not onerous to see why it appeals to King.

Followers will likely be fast to level out using “in all probability” in that first Tweet, suggesting that Stephen King would not essentially assume that the door is completely closed on the concept – however he additionally has good cause to imagine that it could be a problem. Particularly, one cannot simply determine to jot down a guide a couple of pre-existing character with out negotiating for the rights, and that is a complete mess that the writer/screenwriter/director would not appear to eager to dive into, no matter how engaging he sees his Friday The 13th take: