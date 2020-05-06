Stephen King Misses The Movies As Much As The Rest Of Us

However, as you see within the particulars of Stephen King’s tweet, nothing replaces the moviegoing expertise that’s sadly out of attain in the mean time. With all main theater chains closed up tighter than The Overlook Resort within the offseason, many people are absolutely getting a bit itchy about heading out to see Marvel Lady 1984 or No Time To Die in the way in which they have been meant to be seen: with a crowd, on an enormous display and with theater-quality audio system.