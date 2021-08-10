Stephen King Shifted Plot Components Of New Novel Due To Pandemic

Stephen King on Monday dropped by way of The Overdue Display to speak about his new crime novel, Billy Summers.

Whilst catching up with host Stephen Colbert, the enduring wordsmith defined that he needed to regulate plot main points in his new guide because of the pandemic. He started writing Billy Summers in 2019 ahead of there used to be an international disaster.

“I had a few characters that I needed to get off the degree for causes that experience to do with the plot … so I stated, ‘I’ll put them on a cruise send,’” King started. “After which COVID got here alongside and I stated, ‘No, this may not be going to paintings.’ So what I did used to be I took the entire guide, which used to be set in 2020 and shoved it again to 2019.”

The cruise send trade used to be totally upended by way of the pandemic and is now simplest slowly improving.

King famous that writers might not be afforded that choice for lengthy. “Someday, any individual goes to need to maintain this factor head-on,” he stated of the pandemic and plot issues.

Whilst at the subject of the pandemic, King didn’t hang again his ideas on Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida; a state being devastated by way of a huge spike in COVID-19 circumstances.

Announcing DeSantis generally is a villain in one among his horror novels, King famous, “I do know the fellow relatively up shut as a result of we are living part of the 12 months in Florida. Ron DeSantis may not be the brightest bulb within the chandelier at the most efficient of occasions. He’s were given that deer within the headlights glance.”

