Stephen King’s Dark Tower Collection: All 8 Books, Ranked

2. Wolves of the Calla (Dark Tower Guide #5)

Okay, so that is often the e-book the place quite a lot of readers simply completely quit on the collection, and I get it. This e-book is completely bonkers. I imply, I don’t even know how you can clarify the plot. In a nutshell, The Ka-tet are being adopted, they usually discover out that it’s by this group that decision themselves Wolves. After which Roland and his Ka-tet battle the Wolves, however they’re not likely wolves in any respect. They’re truly robots. And never simply any robots, however robots that seem like Dr. Doom (sure, from Marvel comics). Oh, they usually additionally battle with lightsabers and the snitches from Harry Potter. I bear in mind studying this e-book on a airplane and rubbing my head questioning if I used to be studying all of this accurately. And Stephen King additionally throws himself within the story for good measure, as a result of why not?