Stephen King’s Dark Tower Collection: All 8 Books, Ranked

I like Stephen King. I imply, who doesn’t? The person will not be solely an exciting author, but in addition a popular culture icon, with a lot of his tales getting the massive display screen remedy. However out of all of his most well-known works, (It, The Stand, The Shawshank Redemption, the record goes on and on) my all-time favourite work of his will at all times be The Dark Tower collection, which additionally had a film in 2017, however, properly, let’s not speak about that proper now.
However let’s discuss concerning the superb e-book collection as a substitute. Comprised of 8 novels (and one novella), The Dark Tower tells the story of a gunslinger named Roland Deschain as he makes his method to the darkish tower, which is alleged to attach all universes. Alongside the way in which, he kinds a “Ka-tet” (only a fancy phrase for a bunch) they usually go on the journey collectively. However what’s much more fascinating concerning the Dark Tower collection is that it’s a nexus level between many different Stephen King tales, making a kind of multiverse lengthy earlier than the MCU started. That stated, some books are positively higher than others, and that’s what I’m right here to debate in the present day. So, come on, hurry up. We gotta go. As a result of all of us observe the beam.
8. The Gunslinger (Dark Tower Guide #1)
The very first e-book within the collection is, in my view, additionally the very worst. The story introduces us to Roland Deschain, the final surviving member of gunslingers, and he’s on the hunt for the Man in Black, who you may additionally know from the e-book, The Stand. Alongside the way in which, Roland meets up with a boy named Jake Chambers, who would grow to be a outstanding determine within the later tales.
However truthfully, this e-book bored me to tears. So far as introductions go, it simply form of meanders. Its plot strikes, nevertheless it by some means feels stagnant on the similar time. I truthfully would have given up on the collection solely if one in every of my buddies didn’t inform me that it will get higher. Fortunately, it does, however this isn’t an incredible introduction.
7. Tune of Susannah (Dark Tower Guide #6)
Tune of Susannah is often positioned useless final on many individuals’s record of books within the collection, and I perceive why. It’s comparatively quick compared with the previous e-book, and the following novel, so it form of simply looks like an afterthought. There’s additionally quite a lot of leaping between characters because the Ka-tet is cut up up into totally different places. Susannah is considerably certain inside her personal head by a demon named Mia, and Jake, Oy the bumbler and Father Callahan (Of ‘Salem’s Lot fame) are on a journey to save lots of her. That is in current day. In the meantime, Roland and Eddie Dean are away in Maine again within the ‘70s, and yeah, it’s not the cleanest narrative.
However I actually suppose this e-book suffers as a result of it principally looks like a bridge between two different tales, and doesn’t actually solidify itself as its personal actual narrative. It’s not a horrible e-book, nevertheless it’s not one which I look again upon fondly.
6. The Wind By means of the Keyhole (Dark Tower Guide #4.5)
Okay, so The Wind By means of the Keyhole is an odd one. It’s the final e-book that was written within the collection, popping out in 2012, nevertheless it’s chronologically nestled between Wizard and Glass and The Wolves of Calla. However on the similar time, it’s not likely a novel as it is a collection of tales, and it’s additionally actually simply Roland telling his Ka-tet these tales as they wait out a storm. That’s why it’s technically thought-about e-book 4.5. I actually prefer it, however like Tune of Susannah, it additionally feels extra like an afterthought than a completely fleshed out addition.
That stated, the quick tales are actually good. There’s one a few shapeshifter, which results in one other story (a narrative WITHIN a narrative) about Roland’s childhood, after which it goes again to the shapeshifter stuff, after which it’s again to the Ka-tet and the storm. It’s enjoyable stuff, however ultimately, it doesn’t actually really feel needed.
5. The Dark Tower (Dark Tower Guide #7)
The ultimate e-book within the collection is definitely actually divisive. Some folks love how the collection ends, and others hate it. I’m form of within the center. The story primarily facilities on its chief antagonist, the Crimson King, and the infant that sprang forth from Susannah in Tune of Susannah. It additionally—I child you not—issues the characters saving Stephen King’s life earlier than he’s hit by the van that nearly killed him in actual life.
Numerous the important thing characters die (or do they?), and the ultimate battle with the Crimson King is fairly weak. However what actually riles followers is its ending, the place Stephen King even warns readers to not learn it. I received’t spoil it for you simply in case you haven’t learn the collection but, however I’ll simply say that Stephen King actually does take to coronary heart that this story needs to be round. And that’s each a plus and a minus for me on this case.
4. The Waste Lands (Dark Tower Guide #3)
The Waste Lands is what some think about to be the final actually nice e-book within the collection. It includes all of the characters we met in Guide 2—Eddie Dean and Susannah—and we additionally meet up with a “billy-bumbler” named Oy. That is the e-book the place the beams play a serious position within the story, as all folks serve the beams, that are what in the end result in the Dark Tower itself. There’s some world leaping with keys, and doubtless one of many strangest characters in the whole collection in a speaking prepare named Blaine the Mono (Blaine is a ache!) that challenges the Ka-tet to riddles.
This e-book additionally introduces Shardik, which is a cyborg bear. Oh, and likewise the title character in Richard Adams’ second novel. So this was the primary e-book that King actually began pulling from quite a lot of totally different outdoors sources. And it wouldn’t be the final, both. I like this e-book as a result of it will get actually bizarre, however nonetheless stays targeted on the journey. A good time throughout.
3. Wizard and Glass (Dark Tower Guide #4)
Some followers actually hate Wizard and Glass, however I think about it a excessive level within the collection. As a substitute of shifting ahead, Wizard and Glass goes manner again to Roland’s early life. This e-book is form of just like The Wind By means of the Keyhole in that it’s Roland telling a narrative throughout the precise story, however this e-book feels important to the collection since we be taught a lot about Roland’s historical past.
We additionally meet up with two superior new characters in Cuthbert Allgood and Alain Johns. The eventual story is tragic, nevertheless it in the end reveals so much concerning the man we’ve been following for the previous three novels. And that is why I like Wizard and Glass. It feels needed and expands upon the lore in a serious manner. I most likely wouldn’t love the collection as a lot as I do if not for this e-book.
2. Wolves of the Calla (Dark Tower Guide #5)
Okay, so that is often the e-book the place quite a lot of readers simply completely quit on the collection, and I get it. This e-book is completely bonkers. I imply, I don’t even know how you can clarify the plot. In a nutshell, The Ka-tet are being adopted, they usually discover out that it’s by this group that decision themselves Wolves. After which Roland and his Ka-tet battle the Wolves, however they’re not likely wolves in any respect. They’re truly robots. And never simply any robots, however robots that seem like Dr. Doom (sure, from Marvel comics). Oh, they usually additionally battle with lightsabers and the snitches from Harry Potter. I bear in mind studying this e-book on a airplane and rubbing my head questioning if I used to be studying all of this accurately. And Stephen King additionally throws himself within the story for good measure, as a result of why not?
However whereas quite a lot of followers can’t stand how loopy this story bought, it truly intrigued me all of the extra for the way audacious all of it was. As a result of that is by far the craziest e-book within the collection, and for that purpose, I like it. Have you ever ever heard of peak Nic Cage? Nicely, that is peak Stephen King, and by God. I like it.
1. The Drawing of the Three (Dark Tower Guide #2)
Not solely is The Drawing of the Three my favourite Dark Tower novel. It’s additionally my favourite Stephen King novel of all time. All of it simply works. We meet Eddie Dean and Susannah, Roland will get his fingers bitten off by a “lobstrosity” and the stakes by no means let up. On this e-book, Roland finds a number of doorways to New York into totally different time intervals, and he goes on little adventures by means of every door.
Truthfully, that is actually the beginning of the collection for me because it creates a real mythology and introduces the time hopping ingredient that may grow to be so essential to the remainder of the collection. It’s tightly written, and I can’t discover any faults with it. It’s simply too good.
However what are your ideas? Have you ever learn the Dark Tower collection? And in that case, what are your favourite books and why? I’d love to listen to your ideas. And bear in mind. Do not remark along with your hand. Whoever feedback with their hand has forgotten the face of their father. Remark along with your coronary heart.
