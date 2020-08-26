Stephen King’s pandemic thriller The Stand to premiere on US TV in December

A nine-part TV adaptation of Stephen King’s apocalyptic thriller The Stand will debut on US tv this December.

The Stand is a struggle between good and evil in a world that has been decimated by a plague.

In accordance to Selection, on the nice facet is Mom Abagail, performed by Whoopi Goldberg, plus a handful of survivors who strive to defend themselves towards the Darkish Man, often known as Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård).

The Stand showrunner Benjamin Cavell wasn’t hiding from the irony of growing a sequence a few pandemic just for the true factor to devastate the planet.

“Through the two years we spent making The Stand, all of us felt the accountability of adapting what often is the most beloved work of one of many world’s most beloved storytellers, however none of us may have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece a few international pandemic would come to be so eerily related,” he mentioned.

“We’re honoured to inform this sprawling, epic story, together with a brand new coda that Stephen King has wished to add for many years. We’re so happy with this present and its try to discover that means and hope in essentially the most unsure of occasions. We are able to’t wait to share it with the world.”

It’s not the primary time The Stand has been tailored for tv. In 1994 Gary Sinise, Jamey Sheridan, Molly Ringwald and Ruby Dee starred in a four-part sequence on ABC.

The Stand 2020 will co-star Useless to Me’s James Marsden, Odessa Younger, Amber Heard, Owen Teague and Home of Playing cards’ Greg Kinnear.

King’s materials has been in heavy manufacturing in the movie and TV business lately. The Outsider novel was become a drama sequence for HBO, AT&T Viewers Community plans a long-running adaptation of his Mr Mercedes sequence of novels, whereas Hulu has Fort Rock, an anthology based mostly on King’s tales.

Final 12 months The Shining sequel Physician Sleep, a brand new model of Pet Sematary and the second a part of the most recent model of It had been launched in cinemas, whereas In The Tall Grass, which he co-wrote along with his son, Joe Hill, streamed on Netflix. Upcoming diversifications embrace The Darkish Half, From a Buick 8, Mile 81, Revival, The Talisman, plus new variations of Salem’s Lot and The Tommyknockers.

It’s not but clear which community will air The Stand in the UK.

