Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ Movie in the Works – Variety

Stephen King’s 2014 novel “Revival” is his newest ebook coming to the huge display screen.

Warner Bros., the studio behind King’s “It” franchise, is creating the film. Mike Flanagan is on board to adapt the script with an choice to direct. Trevor Macy, who teamed with Flanagan on the 2019 adaptation of King’s “Physician Sleep,” will produce by means of Intrepid Footage.

“Revival” spans 5 many years, opening in a small New England city, the place a charismatic minister meets a small boy enjoying along with his toy troopers. When tragedy strikes the boy’s household, the preacher mocks all non secular perception, and is banished. The boy has change into a musical nomad and a heroin addict by the time the two meet once more.

“Physician Sleep” dissatisfied at the field workplace with $72 million worldwide. Flanagan and Macy additionally teamed on the 2017 adaptation of King’s novel “Gerald’s Recreation,” launched on Netflix, and collaborated on the 2018 Netflix collection “The Haunting of Hill Home.” Warner Bros. govt Kevin McCormick is overseeing “Revival” for the studio.

“It” and “It: Chapter 2” have been the most profitable diversifications of King’s works by far, grossing $700 million and $473 million, respectively, at the worldwide field workplace. Different notable King-based films embody “Carrie,” “The Shining,” “Pet Sematary,” “The Inexperienced Mile,” “Stand by Me,” “Distress,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Dolores Claiborne” and “The Darkish Tower.”