Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Beforehand, Gary Dauberman had signed on as the author for Salem’s Lot, and it was foreseen that he may very well be one of many candidates for the director’s chair when the rubber was certain to hit the street. Although it needs to be famous at this level that whereas the 1975 novel is heading into a brand new part of its lifecycle, there’s most likely quite a lot of warning being taken within the subsequent steps. It must also be famous that this venture shouldn’t be confused with the Epix’s collection Jerusalem’s Lot, which is a prequel set earlier than the occasions of Salem’s Lot. It’s additionally presently in improvement, and set to star Adrian Brody.