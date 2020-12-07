Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Licensed in Over 100 Markets by ViacomCBS

In at present’s World Bulletin, ViacomCBS licenses “The Stand” globally, Jonty Claypole steps down as BBC director of arts, Compact Footage divides its manufacturing enterprise, Saloon Media joins BriteSpark East on “World’s Most Scenic River Journeys” and Leonine Studios hires Patrick Phelan as the corporate’s new director of world gross sales.

LICENSING

ViacomCBS World Distribution Group has licensed the nine-episode collection adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” in greater than 100 markets globally. Key offers embody Starzplay for a lot of Europe, HBO Nordic, HBO Portugal, M-NET in Africa, Cosmote TV in Greece, Síminn in Iceland, Wavve and Tcast Co., Ltd in Korea, Amediateka in Russia, Israel’s Sure and Voot Choose in India.

“The Stand” unspools in a post-apocalyptic model of a world torn asunder by plague and a mystic struggle between good and evil. Its excessive profile forged consists of Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden and Odessa Younger.

Produced by CBS Studios for CBS All Entry in the U.S., the place it would premiere Dec. 17, the collection is showrun by Benjamin Cavell, who govt produced with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) directed and govt produced the collection’ first and closing episodes.

RESIGNATION

BBC director of arts Jonty Claypole has introduced he’ll step down in April of subsequent yr, having stuffed the function since 2014.

Over the previous seven years, Jonty was liable for creating a brand new arts technique whereas main the TV arts commissioning group and dealing with colleagues from throughout the BBC’s companies, together with radio and digital. In that point, he additionally consolidated lots of the BBC’s features and companies right into a single division, BBC Arts. He additionally created BBC Arts On-line, which contributes to broadcast output and the broader sector.

Jonty Claypole

Photographer: Matt Burlem

Jonty will proceed as chair of the board of trustees at Dwelling, Manchester, and his first ebook, “Phrases Fail Us,” a cultural historical past of speech issues, shall be revealed in 2021.

“It has been an honor to function the BBC’s director of arts over the past seven years,” Jonty mentioned in an announcement. “I’ll miss the BBC vastly — due to what it stands for and does, and the individuals who make that occur — and I’ll proceed to champion the irreplaceable function it performs in the humanities and tradition of this nation wherever I’m.”

DEVELOPMENT

Scotland’s Compact Footage, the impartial label based by writer-director John McKay (“Life on Mars,” “We’ll Take Manhattan”) is dividing up its manufacturing into two new companies which is able to function beneath the identical guardian label. Compact Movies will give attention to impartial characteristic movie manufacturing, whereas Compact Vibe will develop younger grownup and style TV content material.

Anticipating development for each companies, Compact has employed Laura McBride as its first head of growth, becoming a member of from Synchronicity Movies the place she labored intently with founder Claire Mundell on productions corresponding to drama collection “The Cry” and have “Solely You.”

Working immediately with McKay, McBride will get to work on the corporate’s present growth slate, together with Tim Courtney’s debut characteristic “The Empty House Inside my Coronary heart,” David Harrower’s crime saga “9 Deaths,” CITV’s “My Brother is a Superhero,” and “Chosen,” co-developed with Reel One Leisure.

Compact has additionally employed actor and podcast host Misha McCullagh to a growth assist and communications function for the corporate’s companies.

PRODUCTION

Blue Ant Studio’s Saloon Media has signed on to co-produce “World’s Most Scenic River Journeys” with the Argonon Group’s BriteSpark East. The collection was commissioned by Channel 5 in the U.Ok. and Smithsonian Channel Canada, whereas Blue Ant Worldwide will oversee worldwide licensing of the collection.

Taking audiences on explorations of among the world’s most vital and exquisite rivers throughout Europe and North America, the collection shall be narrated by Golden Globe winner Invoice Nighy (“Love Truly,” “Pirates of the Caribbean”).

Saloon Media will deal with manufacturing on episodes that includes rivers in North America whereas BriteSpark East will shoot episodes centered on European rivers, in a transfer to assist alleviate manufacturing hold-ups brought about by COVID-19.

HIRING

Patrick Phelan

Credit score: Leonine Studios

Leonine Studios has employed Patrick Phelan as the corporate’s new director of world gross sales, reporting to senior vice chairman of license gross sales Christiane Goldberg. Within the function, Phelan will oversee all worldwide gross sales actions for Leonine Studios’ licensing unit.

Phelan joined the corporate from NBCU, the place he was director of gross sales liaison. Earlier than that, he labored as vice chairman of gross sales at Sky Imaginative and prescient and Sonar Leisure. Lately, he has been liable for distributing premium content material corresponding to Ken Follet’s adaptation of “The Pillars of the Earth,” Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” and HBO’s Emmy-winning collection “Chernobyl.”